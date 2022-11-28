ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
ASHEBORO, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals

(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase

If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
GREENSBORO, NC
ednc.org

What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?

When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
