NC companies help former furniture company employees who were laid off by text message
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Local business leaders are reacting after the United Furniture Industries mass layoff. The news of the terminations and loss of benefits went out in a text to about 500 former UFI Piedmont employees. Local companies have been stepping up and encouraging those workers to apply for their companies. Many of the […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
'Pay attention and fight back': Couple refuses to let eminent domain dispute slide
A Wake County couple's once quiet and shaded backyard is now filled with weeds, stumps and the sound of cars driving down the highway.
Morning rain fails to extinguish landfill fire in NE Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The steady rain that fell Wednesday morning dampened but did not extinguish a fire that's been burning for days at a Raleigh landfill. The Wake County fire marshal told WRAL News he expected the fire to be completely out by the end of the day. Neighbors...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals
(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
Plane hitting coyote at RDU indicative of Triangle's growing wildlife population
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
cbs17
Triangle families, pharmacists deal with numerous medication shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been to the pharmacy lately to pick up medicine, you may have found yourself going to two or three pharmacies to find it. Pharmacists say numerous types of medication are in short supply right now. Johnston County mom, Christy Tripp, is relieved...
cbs17
Alcohol contributed to death in fiery tractor-trailer wreck in Orange County; no remains of missing woman found, autopsy states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A truck driver who died after his tractor-trailer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough in September died of multiple blunt-forced trauma, an autopsy stated. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the report Wednesday. It stated that the manner of...
Luxury homes – $2.5M or more – keep selling in Triangle, Triad despite souring economy
RALEIGH – Inflation is sky high, mortgage interest rates have soared this year, and there are signs that the national and state economies are souring. But that’s not discouraging the sale of mansions and estates priced above $2.5 million across the Triangle and Triad regions. Since July 1,...
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Plane hits coyote during takeoff on runway, returns to RDU
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A plane landed safely Tuesday night at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hitting a coyote. Southwest Airlines Flight 1221 was headed to Chicago Midway International Airport but was forced to turn around just minutes after takeoff Tuesday night. In a radio communication obtained by WRAL News, the...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Tops The List For Biggest Rent Increase
If you’ve been looking for an apartment lately you’ve probably noticed rent has gone up significantly. And not just in line with the inflation numbers. Rent has gone way up in some areas. According to CBS17, a report from Rent.com shows Greensboro is the top city in the...
ednc.org
What happens to Randolph Community College when Toyota comes to town?
When Toyota announced that it had chosen a Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as the location for its new $1.29 billion automotive battery plant, state leaders were thrilled. “It’s tremendous that Toyota has selected North Carolina for such an important part of its electric vehicle future, creating good paying jobs and moving us toward a healthier environment,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release back in December of 2021. “It’s clear the world is beginning to embrace a clean energy future and today’s decision puts North Carolina front and center.”
Multiple vehicle crash closes a portion of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple cars that closed three lanes on I-40 East at Gallimore Dairy Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area or take an alternate route. This story is developing. MORE WAYS TO...
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
Southwest airplane hits coyote while taking off from RDU
A Southwest Airlines 737 leaving Raleigh-Durham International Airport collided with a coyote on the runway while taking off Tuesday night.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening statements began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
