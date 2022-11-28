ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pedub_0jQGIWAS00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week.

Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment.

According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Authorities say six suspects forced entry into an apartment on Renaissance Circle in Charleston, West Virginia.

West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child

The complaint states one of the men, identified as Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston is accused of shoving the victim into the kitchen and “pistol whipping” her in the side of the head “causing noticeable injuries.” The victim stated Jackson then allegedly began yelling at her asking for “the money and the gun.” According to the complaint, Jackson and another suspect held the woman at gunpoint and again pistol whipped her while Patterson and the three other suspects ransacked the apartment.

The complaint states the victim told authorities the suspects left after looking through her apartment, and that she had feared for her life.

Jackson and Patterson were identified as suspects and later arrested in Kanawha County.

Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants

Authorities say Patterson is also a suspect in a robbery that happened on Nov. 4, 2022. In that incident, the victim told authorities identified Patterson as the person who was allegedly with an unknown Black male who pointed a gun at them and threatened them to give up their vehicle. The victim also stated Patterson and the unknown male then threatened the passenger with the firearm before getting into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Patterson is facing a charge of Robbery in the First Degree for that incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested in Fayette County shooting

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– An arrest was made in connection to a November 2022 homicide investigation in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Kayce Simms was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred at Mountainair Mobile Home Park on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Warrants were issued on […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman charged with attempted murder in West Virginia stabbing

UPDATE: (11 A.M. Dec. 2, 2022) – Authorities have identified a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Harlow, 30, of Summersville, West Virginia, was arrested on charges of malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection to the stabbing that […]
CRAIGSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 more suspects arrested in West Virginia gas station drug investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four more people have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation at a Charleston gas station. Criminal complaints from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states these four people were arrested on the following charges: Sylvester Lee Harris, 58, of Charleston – Possession with Intent to deliver a Controlled Substance Andre Haussan […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Trial dates set in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s new information in connection with murders that took place earlier this year in Kanawha County. Two defendants were arraigned Thursday after being indicted recently by a Kanawha County grand jury. A Kanawha County assistant prosecutor told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey there is...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Friday fire in Shady Spring, West Virginia, closes road

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County, West Virginia. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy