DEAR NEIL: This is an unusual seedling that has come up in the middle of one of our oleanders. Should we try to save it? I don’t even know what it is. Dear Reader: I’ve been doing this column for 50 years and I’ve never had this tree sent for identification. You have a Chinese parasol tree (Firmiana simplex). It will grow to be 20 or 25 feet tall and wide.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO