Driver killed after hitting falling tree in wind storm
A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down tree limbs and trees,...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. November 29, 2022. It is not too late to get a flu shot. The stress on the health care system by a very active flu season, persistent COVID-19 and an increase in RSV patients is palpable but the biggest concern is your health and well being. While...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Neil Sperry: Homeowner has oddity growing in garden
DEAR NEIL: This is an unusual seedling that has come up in the middle of one of our oleanders. Should we try to save it? I don’t even know what it is. Dear Reader: I’ve been doing this column for 50 years and I’ve never had this tree sent for identification. You have a Chinese parasol tree (Firmiana simplex). It will grow to be 20 or 25 feet tall and wide.
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Times and Democrat. November 30, 2022. Editorial: S.C. makes itself more attractive to the military. South Carolina continues to grow as a military-friendly state. South Carolina is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans, the eighth-highest total of military retirees in the nation. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunters
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — Land Between the Lakes will open additional areas for archery deer hunting, officials said. The select areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting, will be open Dec. 1 through Jan. 16, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds, the statement said.
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is paroling fewer inmates now than it did before expanding parole eligibility in 2021. The state Parole Board chairman told lawmakers Tuesday the board is more closely examining inmates’ prison records. Jeffrey Belk told a legislative committee the board is not seeking to...
Gov. Burgum, North Dakota tribes sign gambling compacts
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets. The...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. November 30, 2022. When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading...
WVa revenue collections surge again in November
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s General Revenue collections last month were $112.7 million above estimates and 10.3% ahead of prior year receipts, Gov. Gov. Jim Justice said. Year-to-date record collections are $687.5 million above estimates, the governor said Thursday. “Our revenue collections continue to exceed our expectations...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. November 25, 2022. Editorial: KIDS COUNT data offer good and bad news. Each year, the Kentucky Youth Advocates releases its KIDS COUNT annual report, which provides insight into children’s lives and well-being – an important barometer. Clearly, and sadly, one of children’s top concerns...
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 28, 2022. If you missed it Monday, we had a story about the pressure emergency medical services are under in Wisconsin. It ran on A3 and, if you haven’t taken the time to read it yet, it’s worth the effort. If there’s a hiring...
Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency's policy board on Dec. 14 for...
Things to know today: Ye not buying Parler, Twitter account suspended; Iowa bumped as 1st voting state?
Today is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Listen now and subscribe: Apple...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Kingsport Times News. November 30, 2022. Editorial: Sullivan votes in support of ‘pronoun’ legislation. Should you be forced to recognize a personal fiction that someone creates for themselves? The Sullivan County Commission doesn’t think so and is to be commended for voting in support of state legislation to exempt a class of public employees from any such requirement.
Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 15
No. 1 China Spring (12-1) vs. No. 4 Anna (13-0) Time, site: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Crowley ISD Stadium, Crowley. Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, Twitter; NFHS Network. Road to regional final: China Spring defeated Western Hills, 72-7; def. Kaufman, 41-7; def. Lake Worth, 41-7. Anna defeated Panther Creek, 62-24; def. Stephenville, 33-32; def. Celina, 27-24.
Tennessee gives books to young students to encourage reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced it is partnering with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to provide free books to children in kindergarten through second grade. The decodable book series encourages at-home reading practice to help young learners become stronger readers outside of the...
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity transmission line in western...
