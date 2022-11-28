Read full article on original website
Premier League champions Manchester City to face Chelsea in FA Cup third round
Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of January 6-9.The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.🤜 Two giants of the #EmiratesFACup meet again 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Qk8yvdLnmN— Emirates FA Cup...
Who will England play after Wales in the 2022 World Cup? Last-16 fixtures and route to the final
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back finals in major international competitions later this year - and this time go one step better and lift the trophy.Four years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as the upturn in international fortunes began under Southgate, before they went the distance to the final at Euro 2020. Now in Qatar the objective will remain the same, to end the long wait since 1966 for success on the biggest stage.Three matches in the group phase and then three further knock-out fixtures must be navigated at...
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
What time does England vs Wales kick off?
England can knock Wales out of the World Cup when they meet in the deciding fixture of Group B.Wales can also knock England out - but it would take a four-goal win against Gareth Southgate’s side and for one of Iran or the USA to win in the other fixture for the Three Lions to fail to reach the last 16.Wales will be out unless they beat England - but they would also need Iran and USA to draw.England will be hoping for an improved performance after being held to a 0-0 draw by USA last time out.Here’s everything...
‘So come on!’: Nine-year-old gives impassioned message to Wales team ahead of England clash
A nine-year-old boy had a heartfelt message for the Wales national team ahead of their World Cup 2022 clash with England on 29 November.Preston, a pupil at Llangyfelach Primary in Swansea, told BBC Breakfast that the result didn’t matter as Wales had “made history” with their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.“It doesn’t matter if we win or lose, we’ve made history. We’ve overcome 64 years,” he said.“So come on!”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Southgate says both England and Wales are 'under pressure'England performance is ‘key’, Gareth Southgate says ahead of crucial Wales matchMarcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA
Declan Rice indicates he wants to leave West Ham as he outlines ambitions
Declan Rice has indicated he wants to leave West Ham by speaking of his ambition to win trophies and play in the Champions League. The England midfielder has no intention of extending his deal and he is expected to be sold for a big fee next summer. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are heavily interested and Newcastle could enter the race if they qualify for the Champions League.
Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star
Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
World Cup 2022: No new injury for Wales' Joe Allen - Swans boss Russell Martin
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says Joe Allen did...
Fleetwood Town & Bolton Wanderers fined by Football Association
Fleetwood and Bolton have been fined £4,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the meeting between the sides at Highbury Stadium on 19 November. Bolton won the League One match 2-1.
Watch: Mexico within a goal of qualification after free-kick screamer
Mexico knew before their match that they likely needed a big win against Saudi Arabia in order to make it through to the next round of the World Cup. With thirty minutes to go, they are just a goal away from a historic victory. They took the lead just after...
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Wednesday's gossip: Kane, Dumfries, Rashford, Mendy, Kepa, Ronaldo, Abraham
Bayern Munich are working to sign Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, in a deal that could cost between 80m and 100m euros. (Sky Sports Germany) Tottenham have made enquiries to Inter Milan over 26-year-old Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries. (90min) Manchester United will offer England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, a...
World Cup: Phil Foden Makes England Case with Goal vs Wales
Facing questions concerning the absence of Phil Foden as England battled to an uninspiring goalless draw against the United States, Gareth Southgate assured that he was going to play a key role for the Three Lions in the World Cup. The City midfielder-turned-winger was restored to the starting line-up against Wales on Tuesday night.
Tottenham join race for €30m-rated Chelsea transfer target following impressive World Cup form
Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Netherlands international has shone in Serie A and is also catching the eye for the Dutch national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. According to FC Inter...
Exclusive: Manchester United and Liverpool target not expected to leave in January
Manchester United and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January. Since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle, Caicedo has developed into a key player for the Premier League side. The Ecuadorian midfielder featured at the World Cup with his country, who were unfortunately knocked out in the final group game.
Watch: Mauricio Pochettino speaks about future and is open to joining managerless club in England
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is open to international management and frivolously tells Sky Sports reporter to give his number to OPR. The Argentine coach has been without a job since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and will not be considered by any of the elite clubs in the near future after the poor job he did in France.
Manchester United plan Jeremie Frimpong discussions for after the World Cup finishes
The uncapped Bayer Leverkusen right-back was included in the Netherlands squad by Louis van Gaal
Liverpool will expand their rail seat capacity to 10,000 when season resumes
Liverpool are to increase their rail seat capacity at Anfield to over 10,000, when the Premier League season resumes on 26 December. The additional 2,500 rail seats will be added to the existing 7,800 between the Kop and Anfield Road stands. The initiative is part of a club trial after...
Report: Manchester United Move Closer To Chelsea Target Jeremie Frimpong
Manchester United are reportedly moving closer to Chelsea target Jeremie Frimpong.
