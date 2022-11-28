ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Raze, rebuild, and repair: $30M housing initiative underway on Wilmington’s East Side

A generator buzzes from inside the long-vacant home on North Lombard Street in Wilmington, where windows are covered by weathered wooden boards. Mayor Mike Purzycki stands outside the house, bemoaning that for too long it’s been among the city’s “wretched” and “garbage” structures. He says they’re not only eyesores that tarnish the landscape of the East Side and other sections of town. They also diminish the hopes of many residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Festival Of Lights at Lu Mil Vineyard Opens Again Tonight

Lu Mil Vineyard announced today on their Facebook page, “Let us always remember the real reason we celebrate CHRISTmas! We are so blessed! We reopen tonight for the Drive Thru Lights at 6:00 pm.”. The Country Buffet will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm, and the Light...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Residents invited to help decorate Burgaw Christmas Tree

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to help decorate the Town of Burgaw’s Christmas tree beginning Thursday. Anyone can stop by with a store bought or handmade ornament to hang on the tree inside Town Hall. Officials say any ornament placed on the tree will not be returned once the season is over, so to not place an ornament you don’t want to lose.
BURGAW, NC
bladenonline.com

CHRISTMAS BY THE LAKE

Lake Waccamaw, NC, November 28, 2022 – The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be hosting Christmas by the Lake on December 2nd and 3rd. Events include Light Up the Lake Shore, the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and the first Flotilla since the ’90s. Applications for the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and Flotilla are still being accepted.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Santa Claus making appearances at The Cotton Exchange, Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. He’ll be making appearances at The Cotton Exchange and Mayfaire through the week before Christmas. Santa first traveled from the North Pole to The Cotton Exchange last weekend. He’ll be there again December 3rd and 4th, along with every weekend through December 17th and 18th. You can drop by to give Santa your Christmas list from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

ABC board considers adding another store

One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first. The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pesticide collection day held at Columbus County Cooperative Extension

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Farmers and homeowners had the opportunity to safely get rid of unneeded pesticides for free on Wednesday, November 30. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a “Pesticide Collection Day” at the Columbus County Cooperative Extension in Whiteville. Residents were...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

