WECT
Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
Raze, rebuild, and repair: $30M housing initiative underway on Wilmington’s East Side
A generator buzzes from inside the long-vacant home on North Lombard Street in Wilmington, where windows are covered by weathered wooden boards. Mayor Mike Purzycki stands outside the house, bemoaning that for too long it’s been among the city’s “wretched” and “garbage” structures. He says they’re not only eyesores that tarnish the landscape of the East Side and other sections of town. They also diminish the hopes of many residents.
bladenonline.com
Festival Of Lights at Lu Mil Vineyard Opens Again Tonight
Lu Mil Vineyard announced today on their Facebook page, “Let us always remember the real reason we celebrate CHRISTmas! We are so blessed! We reopen tonight for the Drive Thru Lights at 6:00 pm.”. The Country Buffet will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm, and the Light...
WECT
An opportunity for outdoor ice skating in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the first day that you can ice skate at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in the heart of downtown Wilmington. This will be the first year that the City of Wilmington will have an outdoor ice rink. The rink will be located on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents invited to help decorate Burgaw Christmas Tree
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to help decorate the Town of Burgaw’s Christmas tree beginning Thursday. Anyone can stop by with a store bought or handmade ornament to hang on the tree inside Town Hall. Officials say any ornament placed on the tree will not be returned once the season is over, so to not place an ornament you don’t want to lose.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach asking some property owners to relocate boats as canal dredging begins
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A months-long concrete canal dredging project planned in Ocean Isle Beach is set to begin in December. The project is expected to run through March 31, 2023. A rough schedule for when each portion of the large canal project will take place is...
bladenonline.com
CHRISTMAS BY THE LAKE
Lake Waccamaw, NC, November 28, 2022 – The Town of Lake Waccamaw will be hosting Christmas by the Lake on December 2nd and 3rd. Events include Light Up the Lake Shore, the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and the first Flotilla since the ’90s. Applications for the 31st Annual Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade and Flotilla are still being accepted.
bladenonline.com
The Elizabethtown Inn is a Travel & Hospitality Award Winner for 2022
The Travel & Hospitality Awards is proud to announce that The Elizabethtown Inn has been awarded the “Best Boutique Hotel/B&B in North Carolina” in its 2022 North, South & Central Americas Travel Awards program. While this year has been the toughest the travel industry has ever faced, we...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Santa Claus making appearances at The Cotton Exchange, Mayfaire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. He’ll be making appearances at The Cotton Exchange and Mayfaire through the week before Christmas. Santa first traveled from the North Pole to The Cotton Exchange last weekend. He’ll be there again December 3rd and 4th, along with every weekend through December 17th and 18th. You can drop by to give Santa your Christmas list from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.
WECT
Coastal Horizons awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources; a check was presented to Coastal Horizons by Trillium representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “We think it’s going to have a huge impact on our community here so we’re really happy that they are...
The State Port Pilot
ABC board considers adding another store
One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first. The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach, Shallotte Police Departments hosting Holiday Toy Drive on Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Police Departments are collecting toys this Friday at local Walmart stores. The Sunset Beach Police Department and Shallotte Police Department will be at their respective Walmart from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on December 2nd as part of their annual Holiday Toy Drive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pesticide collection day held at Columbus County Cooperative Extension
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Farmers and homeowners had the opportunity to safely get rid of unneeded pesticides for free on Wednesday, November 30. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services held a “Pesticide Collection Day” at the Columbus County Cooperative Extension in Whiteville. Residents were...
Wilmington bus driver spreads Christmas cheer, decorates school bus for holidays
Kevin Whaley is spreading Christmas cheer, one school bus at a time. Whaley is the transportation coordinator at Beacon Education, formerly the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington. He said he's been decorating his school bus for more than 16 years, as long as he has been driving them. He decorates...
WITN
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Battleship North Carolina replaces old, incorrect switches with 3D printed switches
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina is receiving a touch up on part of the ship. Volunteers with Friends of the Battleship North Carolina are replacing old, worn out or incorrect switches with new switches on the Secondary Plot switchboard. A sample of the old switches were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department hands out turkeys, canned food to community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department recently came together to help out the community. Members of the Department spent time handing out numerous turkeys and canned food items to local residents in need ahead of the Holiday season. The food items came through a partnership with Pinnacle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WECT
New golf cart regulations in effect for Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council has recently adopted new rules and regulations concerning the use of golf carts within town limits, according to a release from authorities. In a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department, these new rules and regulations, along with the preexisting...
