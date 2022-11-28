Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses ‘Don't Say Gay' Fallout, Importance of LGBTQ Inclusion in Stories

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
An Uphill Battle Could Await Activist Trian as the Firm Snaps Up a Stake in Disney
Company: Walt Disney (DIS) Business: Disney is one of the most iconic entertainment companies globally. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney engages in film and TV content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks and studios.
Comments / 0