Read full article on original website
Related
Former Shape president, philanthropist Peter Sturrus dies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Peter Sturrus, the longtime president of Shape Corp. and philanthropist who donated to Muskegon Community College and Aquinas College, has died.
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
WOOD
Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom
ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33. Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
MLive.com
Meet the 2022 MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team Defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – Broken records and historical playoff runs were part of an unforgettable high school football season around Kalamazoo during the fall of 2022, and it’s time to recognize the players that made it all happen. This year’s edition of the MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team features...
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
swmichigandining.com
McAlister’s Deli (Portage)
The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 113022
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Country singer Frank Ray performing in Grand Rapids …. ‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign asks for holiday …. This holiday season, Michigan Veteran Homes is encouraging people to write letters and cards to veterans across the...
MLive.com
Former WMU football coach Tim Lester on 6-year run with Broncos, what’s next
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it’s picking a kid up from school, raking the leaves or cleaning the house, it’s easy to take for granted the daily, and sometimes mundane, activities that fill the schedule of the average adult. Tim Lester isn’t one of those people. The...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job
Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
WOOD
Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
WWMTCw
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
go955.com
Allegan County lottery club wins big with Mega Money Match Fast Cash jackpot
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An Allegan County lottery club is now the lucky winner of more than eight-hundred-thousand dollars in the Michigan Lottery’s Mega Money Match game. According to a news release from the Michigan Lottery, the three-person Bunker Hill Lottery club won the $862,958 jackpot...
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
go955.com
City of Otsego to host 2022 Hometown Christmas event on Saturday
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego in partnership with the Otsego-Plainwell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Hometown Christmas event on Saturday, December 3. The event will feature community favorites such as Hot Cocoa, Christmas Cookie Decorating, Live Nativity, Visits with Santa Claus, Night...
wgvunews.org
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
Lunatic Driver Causes Over $75K in Damages to Golf Course Near Kalamazoo
Located in Plainwell, Michigan is where you'll find Lake Doster Golf Club which recently fell victim to a senseless act of vandalism. Plainwell is about 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo. Some lunatics on what was believed to be a 4-wheeler thought it would be a good idea to go on...
Comments / 0