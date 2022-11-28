ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1077 WRKR

Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays

I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
MATTAWAN, MI
WOOD

Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33. Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team Defense

KALAMAZOO, MI – Broken records and historical playoff runs were part of an unforgettable high school football season around Kalamazoo during the fall of 2022, and it’s time to recognize the players that made it all happen. This year’s edition of the MLive Kalamazoo Football Dream Team features...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
swmichigandining.com

McAlister’s Deli (Portage)

The kids had their first synchronized skating competition at Wings Event Center a few weeks ago. It’s a huge event that takes a lot of volunteers from the club. J and L spent most of the weekend there before both B and L competed with their teams on Sunday morning.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 113022

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Country singer Frank Ray performing in Grand Rapids …. ‘Make a Veteran Smile’ campaign asks for holiday …. This holiday season, Michigan Veteran Homes is encouraging people to write letters and cards to veterans across the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

Wow your friends with a beautiful grazing table

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Charcuterie boards and grazing tables are all the rage right now! If you’re entertaining family and friends this holiday season, this could be a wonderful option for you! The Grazing Table is a charcuterie board café in Kalamazoo that also provides catering and so much more. Joey joins us to tell us all about what they do!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

City of Otsego to host 2022 Hometown Christmas event on Saturday

OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego in partnership with the Otsego-Plainwell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2022 Hometown Christmas event on Saturday, December 3. The event will feature community favorites such as Hot Cocoa, Christmas Cookie Decorating, Live Nativity, Visits with Santa Claus, Night...
OTSEGO, MI
wgvunews.org

Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022

A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
MICHIGAN STATE

