Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s college basketball will start in 2023
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge and SEC/Big 12 Challenge will both be ending this season after ESPN loses broadcast rights to Big Ten games.
Coach TV: North Carolina coach Hubert Davis discusses his team and Indiana ahead of today's game
Watch what North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in advance of today's game between No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (9:15 p.m., ESPN) in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Davis said UNC center Armando Bacot practiced Tuesday and is expected to play...
Early Big Ten showdown pits No. 16 Illinois vs No. 22 Maryland
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge was not much of one for Maryland or Illinois. On Tuesday night, both Big Ten Conference
Ohio State not a lock for Rose Bowl if it misses College Football Playoff
One postseason possibility for Ohio State if it misses out on the College Football Playoff remains the Rose Bowl. But it’s hardly a lock, especially as the Buckeyes made the trip to the “Granddaddy of them All” last January. The potential path to Pasadena is similar to the one laid out 12 months ago....
Kevin Keatts on win over William & Mary, prepping for ACC opener
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State downed William & Mary on Tuesday evening to move to 7-1 on the season ahead of its first contest against an ACC opponent on Friday. Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts discussed the win, the makeup of his team and preparing for that matchup against Pittsburgh later this week.
Kevin Keatts on start to NC State season: 'I think we've grown'
Wolfpack head coach talks about win over William & Mary, not being in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, facing Pittsburgh to start ACC play and more.
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit to be at Ohio State game
On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes. In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that...
Iowa eyes return to top 25 with ACC/Big Ten battle vs. Georgia Tech
Iowa will try to get back on the winning track when it hosts Georgia Tech as part of the 24th
No. 9 Clemson, No. 23 UNC stumble into ACC title game
Momentum is getting a week off as both No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in the
ESPN Announces ACC/SEC Challenge Beginning in 2023
Kentucky will be apart of a new conference challenge in college basketball beginning next season. It has been officially announced that this season will be the final year of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. It'll be the ACC / SEC Challenge moving forward upon the start of the 2023-24 season. Andy ...
