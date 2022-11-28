ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: Five-star recruit to be at Ohio State game

On Wednesday afternoon, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) junior small forward Isaiah Evans tweeted that he'll be in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET to watch the Duke basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes. In late October, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound lengthy five-star told Pro Insight's Andrew Slater that...
DURHAM, NC
Wildcats Today

ESPN Announces ACC/SEC Challenge Beginning in 2023

Kentucky will be apart of a new conference challenge in college basketball beginning next season.  It has been officially announced that this season will be the final year of the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. It'll be the ACC / SEC Challenge moving forward upon the start of the 2023-24 season. Andy ...
LEXINGTON, KY

