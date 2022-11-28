Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Man found shot multiple times in burning car early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot several times in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning in Northwest Dallas. It happened at around 3 a.m. along Shady Trail, which is north of Walnut Hill Lane. Firefighters discovered the body after putting out...
KWTX
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
fox4news.com
Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim
DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
fox4news.com
Police officer released from rehab after being shot in face during training exercise
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Sansom Park police officer Lina Mino was released from in-patient rehab on Friday after being shot in the face during a training exercise last month. Officers from police departments in White Settlement, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Westover Hills, Westworth Village and Boyd were there to be a part of the celebration.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
WFAA
Driver dies in Richardson after chase with Garland police
Sources at the scene say the driver of the vehicle leading the chase has died. The passengers in that vehicle are in the hospital.
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
One killed, one wounded in Fort Worth shooting; suspected gunman is jailed
One person is dead in Fort Worth and the accused killer is locked up – but only after a high speed chase Wednesday. Two shooting victims were found in a field on East Roberts near South Riverside in southeast Fort Worth.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Dollar Store Shooting…Is It Murder?
A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
WFAA
Three-alarm fire overnight at vacant Dallas apartment complex
A Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said it took 60-70 firefighters to help control the flames. The building was undergoing demolition work.
fox4news.com
Man dies after leading Garland police on chase
GARLAND, Texas - A man died in a crash late Wednesday night while fleeing police officers. Garland police said the officers were trying to stop a green Dodge Challenger on Walnut Street with three people inside for traffic violations. The chase ended in Richardson shortly after 10 p.m. when police...
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees
Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road. Photo by(Family Dollar Website) A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
No Black jurors selected for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — A jury of eight men and six women has been selected for the trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, who is charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. No Black jurors were selected for the case, which in 2019...
KSLTV
Utah resident remembers pilot killed in Dallas Air Show crash
SALT LAKE CITY — The former Utah man who tragically passed away in a deadly air show crash in Texas is being remembered by neighbors and friends. Craig Provost lived near Dan and June Ragan for nearly 30 years and remembered Dan as a kind and loving man passionate about his work.
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed Robber
A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. A Dallas man is facing charges of murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. Fox 4 reports that the shooter stayed and spoke with the police. The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Jackson and was legally carrying the gun he used to kill Phillip Betts inside the Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff. Jackson told police he was worried about the safety of the two employees.
