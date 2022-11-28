ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
fox4news.com

Dallas officer fired, another suspended for not helping crash victim

DALLAS - One Dallas police officer was fired and another was suspended months after the department said they failed to help a driver involved in a fiery crash. Cpl. Leonard Anderson has been terminated. The Dallas Police Department said Anderson and trainee, Darrien Robertson, briefly chased a car that sped...
WFAA

Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Dollar Store Shooting…Is It Murder?

A man robbed a Dollar Store in Dallas, came back and got into a fight with two female employees. A second man saw what happened, pulled out his gun, and shot the robber as he was running for the door. The robber — who was unarmed — died at the scene. The shooter has been arrested and charged with murder. Texas has the Castle Doctrine, which allows a homeowner to use deadly force if he/she believes life is in danger. But that’s at your home. This was at a business. Does it matter? Is this murder? Or justified? WBAP reporter Clayton Neville gives you the latest updates on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
fox4news.com

Man dies after leading Garland police on chase

GARLAND, Texas - A man died in a crash late Wednesday night while fleeing police officers. Garland police said the officers were trying to stop a green Dodge Challenger on Walnut Street with three people inside for traffic violations. The chase ended in Richardson shortly after 10 p.m. when police...
KSLTV

Utah resident remembers pilot killed in Dallas Air Show crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The former Utah man who tragically passed away in a deadly air show crash in Texas is being remembered by neighbors and friends. Craig Provost lived near Dan and June Ragan for nearly 30 years and remembered Dan as a kind and loving man passionate about his work.
Larry Lease

Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed Robber

A Dallas man is charged with murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. A Dallas man is facing charges of murder for shooting and killing an unarmed robber he believed was attacking two dollar store employees. Fox 4 reports that the shooter stayed and spoke with the police. The man was identified as 47-year-old Kevin Jackson and was legally carrying the gun he used to kill Phillip Betts inside the Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff. Jackson told police he was worried about the safety of the two employees.
