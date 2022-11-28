The Pac-12 championship will be played in Vegas. So will these other major sporting events

San Francisco 49ers fans cheer during the third round of the NFL draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas continues to grow as a sports mecca. | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Las Vegas has long been known as “Sin City.” Could it soon be called “Sports City,” as well?

Front Office Sports recently highlighted Las Vegas’ growing role in the sports landscape, noting that a variety of leagues are strengthening their ties to the city.

“A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events,” Front Office Sports reported.

In some cases, one big development, like the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas, directly led to several related ones, like Vegas serving as the site of the 2022 NFL draft and 2024 Super Bowl.

In others, sports executives decided to gamble on the city because of its glamorous reputation.

“We are going to deliver the greatest spectacle in the world,” said Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Formula One, to The Associated Press recently about F1’s decision to host a race in Las Vegas next year.

Another big fan of the city, NBA star LeBron James, hopes to own an NBA franchise there one day, according to Front Office Sports. The NBA already hosts its Summer League in Sin City.

Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are also eyeing an eventual move to or expansion into Las Vegas, the article said, noting that California’s Oakland A’s have explored moving to Nevada if they can’t work out a new stadium deal in Oakland.

Here are some of the major sporting events that Las Vegas will host in the next few years: