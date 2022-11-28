OXFORD — Ole Miss football backup quarterback Luke Altmyer announced his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Altmeyer, a sophomore and Starkville native, was edged out in a quarterback competition by starter Jaxson Dart. Altmyer played in the Rebels' first three games of the season – totaling 55 snaps – and did not appear for the rest of the campaign.

Altmyer played in eight games over the last two seasons, completing 28-of-54 passes for 817 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

A former four-star prospect, he was a 2020 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen honoree.

"Thank you, Ole Miss," he wrote on Twitter. "These past two years have been nothing short of life-changing. It has always been a dream of mine to play for this great state and the place that I call home. The experiences and lessons I've learned and shared are priceless."

Altmyer was one of five quarterbacks on the roster this season. Each one has eligibility still remaining. Four-star QB Marcel Reed is set to sign with Ole Miss for the 2023 season.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football backup quarterback Luke Altmyer enters transfer portal