Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Drought still affecting Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be a new month, but there are still drought issues plaguing Alabama. While November delivered a good amount of rain to parts of the state, not everyone cashed in on the much-needed wet weather. About half of the state saw normal to above normal...
WSFA
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so. “We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October...
WSFA
Here’s what weather to expect in December in Alabama
A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday. Latest on your Friday forecast. Plus, updated look at Futureview as we track weekend rain chances. Climate Predication Center's December weather outlook for Alabama. Updated: 18 hours ago.
WSFA
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
WSFA
Police seek answers in 2021 White Hall homicide
WHITE HALL, Ala. (WSFA) - The White Hall Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office need help from the public with information that can lead to an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, 23, was found shot to death in his mother’s 2012 Honda Accord...
WSFA
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
OAKDALE, Calif. (KCRA) - A California family says they are grateful an accident at their home didn’t turn deadly on Monday night. Matthew Wilkinson said he was doing some work on his truck that evening when it fell on him while he was underneath the vehicle. “I saw it...
WSFA
Children’s flu medication in short supply in the midst of brutal flu season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu cases are up across Alabama and some parents are finding it harder to find the needed medications to treat sick children. In the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, cases have more than doubled what we typically see during a normal flu season. In 2022, 13 Alabamians died from the flu, including three children. Health leaders warn that children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications.
Comments / 0