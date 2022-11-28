HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flu cases are up across Alabama and some parents are finding it harder to find the needed medications to treat sick children. In the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, cases have more than doubled what we typically see during a normal flu season. In 2022, 13 Alabamians died from the flu, including three children. Health leaders warn that children under the age of 5 are at a higher risk of developing flu-related complications.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO