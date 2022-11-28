Read full article on original website
OpenAI’s new chatbot can explain code and write sitcom scripts but is still easily tricked
OpenAI has released a prototype general purpose chatbot that demonstrates a fascinating array of new capabilities but also shows off weaknesses familiar to the fast-moving field of text-generation AI. And you can test out the model for yourself right here. ChatGPT is adapted from OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model but trained to...
Marvel Snap’s new way to earn cards is live
Your Marvel Snap shop might look a bit different today. As The Verge reported last week, a new way to outright buy not yet unlocked cards is now live alongside some card updates, bug fixes, a new earnable currency, and a slew of new cards. Known as Collector’s Tokens, the...
New Amnesia game offers ‘semi-open world’ gameplay and a gun
Frictional Games, maker of SOMA and the Amnesia series, has announced it’s working on a new entry in its roster of survival horror titles with Amnesia: The Bunker. With a release date sometime next year, Amnesia: The Bunker seems to be unlike any of its predecessors. For starters, in the game’s short announcement trailer, it looks like you’re not going to be forced to stare down unknown eldritch terrors with naught but a flashlight and thinking happy thoughts. No, you’re getting a gun.
The Meta Quest Pro’s new update will let it record what it sees
The $1,499.99 Quest Pro headset is capable of mixed reality capture, something we wished it could do at launch, so that we could have shown you what we saw during testing. That feature is unlocked with a new software update (version 47) that has already rolled out to some users and should be arriving soon for others.
The new Super Mario Bros. trailer is a peach
Today, Nintendo gave fans a second look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a new trailer, giving us another opportunity to hear Chris Pratt as the preeminent pixelated plumber. We also got the first official glimpse of Donkey Kong and Princess Peach and heard Anya Taylor-Joy’s rendition of the Mushroom Monarch.
The Callisto Protocol is terrifying sci-fi horror with terrifying difficulty spikes
The first few hours of The Callisto Protocol are some of the best horror I’ve played in recent memory. It merges classic Resident Evil-style survival horror with the production values of a next-gen game to create something truly terrifying — I sincerely dreaded having to slowly make my way through the crumbling space prison where the game is set, knowing that some new horror awaited me. It’s not very original, but the game is brutal and violent and genuinely scary. Unfortunately, that sense of terror was eventually replaced by frustration, as the game became plagued with jarring difficulty spikes that completely destroyed the tension.
Beat Saber’s downloadable songs are half price until next week
Rhythm game Beat Saber is one of the best things to do in virtual reality. But — no offense to its default music packs — buying extra songs from major artists like Lizzo, BTS, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Linkin Park is nearly a requirement in my book. (Yes, you could install Beat Saber mods that add extra tracks, but that would be piracy! It’s also sort of a hassle.) While they’re normally $1.99 apiece, until 11AM ET on December 6th, you can get any individual track from the 136-song catalog for half that price.
Clip Studio Paint cancels AI image generator amidst backlash from users
Japanese illustration app Clip Studio Paint has canceled the rollout of a recently announced AI image generator tool after backlash from its users. In a blog post and update to its announcement, Celsys (the company behind Clip Studio Paint) apologized to its community, saying, “We were so preoccupied with how generative AI technology could be used creatively that we lost sight of what our core users want from Clip Studio Paint as a creative tool.”
Annapurna is launching its own animation division
After co-producing a number of animated projects like Sausage Party and Missing Link with the help of other studios, Annapurna Pictures is gearing up to launch its own in-house animation arm with two Disney alums leading the division. Today, Annapurna announced that it has tapped former Walt Disney Animation Studios...
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, and it’s giving everyone a ‘music personality’
Spotify Wrapped is here, and with it, a slew of year-end charts, data, and graphics ripe for sharing. In addition to the standard personal data (top artists, songs, etc.), Spotify is providing listeners with social-friendly stats the company hopes will generate the kind of buzz it has in the past, spurring competitors like Apple Music and YouTube Music to produce their own year-end roundups.
Twitter will recommend more tweets to everyone, even if you didn’t ask for them
Twitter is bringing recommended tweets from people you don’t follow to all users, the company announced on Wednesday. Twitter is doing this because it wants to “ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform,” so it’s expanding them even to people who “may not have seen them in the past.”
Apple Music Replay misses the point
The worst month of any Apple Music user’s life has been, for the past few years, December. Do not fight me on this — I’m sure you’ve all had other bad things happen to you in other months, but we must agree that December blows. That’s...
Willow is back, and he brought an incredibly fun show with him
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. The two biggest fantasy shows of the year this year were... not the fantasy stuff I grew up on. House of the Dragon had plenty of gore and dragons, but was largely a show about the political machinations of a big incestuous family, and The Lord of the Rings seemed to spend every moment focused on being a gorgeous show with a staid pace that Tolkien would have loved but I found slow as hell. But I want a big adventure when I watch a fantasy show. I want to get that buzz of excitement I got the first time I watched Dragonslayer or Ladyhawke or even Labyrinth. Or the original Willow.
The Mandalorian’s third season premieres on March 1st
The Mandalorian’s long-awaited third season debuts on Disney Plus on March 1st, Disney announced on Thursday. Disney had previously said it would be out in February, but it turns out that we’re getting it just a little bit later than expected. Season 2 premiered in October 2020, so...
The Eternal Daughter is a quiet ghost story with a double dose of Tilda Swinton
The first thing that you should know about The Eternal Daughter, the latest film from director Joanna Hogg, is that it’s not as spooky as the trailer makes it seem. It is indeed a ghost story, one with some unsettling moments and themes, but the scariest thing about the movie is its frighteningly realistic depiction of familial relationships and how they can be damaged by grief. The second thing you should know is that Tilda Swinton plays her own mother, and she’s incredible.
That ‘90s Show’s first trailer is a reminder of time’s relentless march forward
It’s been 20 years since That ‘80s Show spectacularly failed to recreate That ‘70s Show’s monster success and wound up being canceled just weeks into its first season. The way That ‘70s Show went out with a lackluster bang a few years later could easily have been the end of the franchise, but Netflix is gearing up to bring the Point Place crew back with the very imaginatively named That ‘90s Show.
