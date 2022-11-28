ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

People

