Keydets hire former Richmond, Liberty coach to lead football program
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Danny Rocco was announced Saturday as the new head football coach of the Virginia Military Institute Keydets. “It is a privilege to welcome Danny to Lexington,” Jim Miller, the school’s director of intercollegiate athletics said. “I have seen his success firsthand, and believe he will bring that winning tradition with him here to VMI.”
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong to enter transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Virginia’s football season officially in the rearview, quarterback Brennan Armstrong has made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The senior threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season, before the final two games were canceled in the wake of the tragic shooting deaths of three players.
Appomattox County football looks to avenge 2021 state semifinal loss
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In life, we don’t always get a chance for a do over, but in football, the opportunity can sometimes come up a bit more often. “Exact same thing as last year, I think last year was Saturday at 2:00 also playing on same field. Hopefully it won’t end like he did last year and I think we can get done,” says junior quarterback Gray Peterson.
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
End of an era: Robin Reed retires after 40 years at WDBJ7
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hearts are heavy here at WDBJ7 as we get ready to say goodbye to Robin Reed, who has been a staple here at the station for 40 years. We had the opportunity to talk with him as he reflects on his career, his impact on the community and colleagues, and his plans for retirement.
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
Five local U.S Army soldiers reunited with five puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sarabi, Recce, Marco, Avery, and Modi – Five puppies who were rescued from Kenya by five local U.S Army National Guard soldiers who were in the same unit. Six months later, they were reunited with their rescuers, and now owners, thanks to Paws of War.
Roanoke region’s pedestrian fatal crashes increase by 260% from last year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has seen a significant increase in pedestrian fatalities over the last year. Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reporting 18 pedestrians in the Roanoke region have died in 2022 from traffic crashes. That number tripled from last year, where there were five pedestrian fatalities.
School construction grant program to receive applications in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January. Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond. They were...
Lane closures on I-81 will cause traffic delays beginning Monday
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting December 5, according to VDOT. The work will depend on weather, according to VDOT, and drivers should pay attention to message boards, expect...
Businesses in downtown Danville participate in window decorating contest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Danville are competing against each other in the River District Association’s Window Decorating Contest. The competition began on November 25. Residents are asked to vote for the business they think has the best decorations. Tonight is the last night to vote. “It...
Hometown Holiday Helpers recipients help kids post-pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The disruption of schools due to the pandemic means extra help for students is more important than ever. That’s where our latest Hometown Holiday Helpers winners step in to take on the challenge. Meet Kia Donner and her husband Marcus, who run Agape Creations from...
Man arrested for 2019 Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kai Lansana, 32 of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged for the July 2019 homicide of Salonya Evans in SE Roanoke. Lansana was indicted in early November for charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Statutory Burglary, and taken into custody November 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Frankfort, KY. He was held in the Frankfort Co. Regional Jail before being extradited back to Roanoke and charged with the listed indictments November 22.
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
Member One Credit Union makes donation to Roanoke’s Bradley Free Clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Member One Credit Union made a $50,000 donation to Bradley Free Clinic for its resources and services . That money will go toward helping more than 3,000 people across the Roanoke Valley. It comes during Member One’s ‘Week of Giving’. The clinic’s executive...
TAP offering free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class. Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, is hosting a free educational course Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “HOOD” Healer. It stands for Health,...
Berglund Center hosts Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is set for December 3 and 4 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. There will be 244 vendors selling gift items.
Former Lou’s Antiques building in Danville will soon be demolished and redeveloped
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Industrial Development Authority is in the process of redeveloping the former Lou’s Antiques building on Main Street. The building will soon be demolished due to foundational damage and having no historic ties to the River District. “It just sticks out as this out-of-place...
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
