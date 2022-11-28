APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In life, we don’t always get a chance for a do over, but in football, the opportunity can sometimes come up a bit more often. “Exact same thing as last year, I think last year was Saturday at 2:00 also playing on same field. Hopefully it won’t end like he did last year and I think we can get done,” says junior quarterback Gray Peterson.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO