Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is back in-person!

Discover new cultures and explore distant places without leaving central Texas! Austin Sister Cities and Austin Public Library have teamed up to host the 7th Annual Passport to the World Festival is this weekend. Bianca Xoyamayagua- Galvan joins Chelsey Khan to share how you can attend this free family friendly...
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
Give the gift of memories with an experience at Kalahari Resorts!

Give the gift of memories that will last forever this holiday season with the help of America's largest indoor waterpark. Ami McClure shares details about a Kalahari Resort experience that’s right in our own backyard. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
One person injured in shooting near Givens Park in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was injured in a shooting at a recreational park in East Austin Tuesday afternoon. The Austin Police Department Watch Command said a caller reported hearing gunshots around 3:05 p.m. at Givens District Park located at 3811 East 12th Street. Officers arrived on the scene...
APD: One person hurt in East Austin shooting

Police say one person was hurt Thursday afternoon after a shooing in an East Austin neighborhood. It happened in the 1600 block of Springdale Road, near the intersection with East 12th Street. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around 2:15 p.m. The victim was transported...
Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin that happened late Tuesday night. At 10:16 p.m. officers received a "shots fired" call in the 1800 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, according to APD. When officers arrived on scene, a witness pointed them...
Austin ranked best college city in America for 2023, WalletHub study says

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, raise your horns because the city has been ranked as the best overall college city in America for 2023, according to a WalletHub report. WalletHub released its report on 2023's Best & Worst College Towns and Cities in America on Tuesday, a follow-up to its College and University rankings report.
Gas leak in Kyle repaired, residents safe to return home

Emergency crews have stopped the gas leak and the area is now clear, city officials said. Residents can return home and resume normal activity. Residents in Kyle have been voluntarily evacuated after a report of a gas leak at Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way. City officials said emergency crews...
Texas Health Action's Kind Clinic to offer 24-hours of free HIV testing in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Health Action will "Rock the Ribbon" in honor of World AIDS Day, and provide 24-hours of free HIV testing at the Kind Clinic in Central Austin. Texas Health Action’s HIV initiative, “Rock the Ribbon,” is meant to empower Texans to know their HIV status through free walk-in testing and community events.
UT Austin police search for suspect in attempted aggravated robbery near campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted aggravated robbery near campus on Wednesday. UTPD says that around 3:45 p.m. on November 30, three people affiliated with the school said they were walking near 24th and Guadalupe Street when a man approached them and demanded money.
Austin City Council adopts wage theft ordinance at Thursday meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council members weigh in on wage theft happening in the city. Today, they voted to adopt an ordinance amending the city’s business regulation and permit requirements, establishing wage theft standards in the city. The move also allows for action against a city contractor if they violate contracts.
Austin SWAT officer diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, coworker sets up GoFundMe

An Austin SWAT officer who had his first son several months ago was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Jason Ullo and his wife, Christen, had their son Lukas in August. When Jason took time off work to spend time with his growing family, he began experiencing symptoms. On Oct. 27, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer with liver metastasis.
