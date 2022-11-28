ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Bigfoot Spotted at Cabin in Upper Michigan

By Cassandra Yorgey
Someone send this man a trail cam!

A man in Michigan snapped this picture of a bigfoot face peeking through the foliage while in his cabin in the woods. He claims to experience strange things frequently while there, such as sticks being tossed at the outer walls in the middle of the night. He was able to catch the still photo of the creature when his dog began barking a warning it was there.

Skeptics are frustrated by the lack of additional information on what looks very much like the face of a sasquatch, and want to know why there aren’t trail cameras everywhere if this is an ongoing occurrence. Some basic steps one can take if they believe they are cohabitating an area with a sasquatch , beyond adding an abundance of cameras, is to immediately search the area of a sighting for hair samples, footprints, or other traces the creature may have left behind.

One thing that should specifically be avoided is harmful traps that could injure or kill the elusive cryptid. If these creatures exist the population is almost certainly so small as to classify them of the highest concern for extinction, and as such must be protected from harm. Some even believe we may have already classified this creature as extinct, believing it to be the descendants of gigantopithecus , an ancient ten foot tall ape paleontologists believe died off around 300,000 years ago. Relatively few fossils have been found to learn more about this potential missing link of the bigfoot family tree.

