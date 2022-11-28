ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Dow sinks 500 points as China protests and hawkish Fed comments rattle markets

By Jennifer Sor
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaMv2_0jQGGhHf00
Protesters shout slogans during a protest against Chinas strict zero COVID measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
  • Stocks sank on Monday as protestors in China and hawkish comments from Fed officials weighed on the market.
  • Unrest over China's zero-COVID policy could exacerbate supply-chain issues, which are partly responsible for rising inflation.
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard added the US had "a ways to go" on rate hikes before claiming victory on the inflation front.

US stocks sank on Monday as protests in China and hawkish comments from Fed officials weighed on the market.

Anger over China's zero-COVID policy has sparked turmoil across the nation, with protests threatening to exacerbate supply-chain issues in the global economy. Experts say the protests could fuel US inflation, as supply-chain issues have been a major driver of high prices so far.

Apple stock slipped nearly 3% as unrest broke out in a iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, and the tech giant will have to navigate the possibility of "brutal" shortages into the holiday season, Wedbush warned.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expressed more hawkishness on the Fed's inflation fight, noting the central bank still had "a ways to go" before policy was restrictive enough to tame inflation. He estimated the Fed would raise rates to 5%-5.25%.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market closed at 4:00 p.m. on Monday:

Here's what else is happening:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

  • Oil prices traded mixed, with West Texas Intermediate up 0.93% to $76.99 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 1.02% to $83.73 a barrel.
  • Gold slipped 0.84% to $1,739.85 per ounce.
  • The 10-year yield inched 1 basis point higher to 3.7%.
  • Bitcoin dropped 1.93% to $16,234.42.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy