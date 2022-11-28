Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs
Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation
Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami. Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.
Britney Spears Sends Love to “Brave” Sister Jamie Lynn Spears
Watch: Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn "Scum" After Memoir Success. On her own 41st birthday, Britney Spears shared a touching tribute to Jamie Lynn Spears after publicly feuding with her younger sister. "It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Andrew Shue Removes Photos of Wife Amy Robach From His Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Rumors
Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Andrew Shue is making some changes to his Instagram. One day after photos of his wife Amy Robach seemingly getting cozy with her GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced, the Melrose Place alum appeared to remove all pictures of his significant other from his social media account.
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death
Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death. Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,"...
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Theo Thompson is growing up fast! The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day,...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her secret to raising seven "Baldwinitos." The yoga instructor revealed how she keeps calm amidst the chaos of raising her seven kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months—with husband Alec Baldwin.
Kyle Richards' Husband Shares New Details About the Night of Kathy Hilton's Meltdown With Lisa Rinna
Watch: Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH. Mauricio Umansky is quite the heavy sleeper. Kyle Richards' husband is sharing new insight into the night of sister-in-law Kathy Hilton's "meltdown" with Lisa Rinna inside their Aspen home, which was the main storyline on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Mauricio reiterated the reason he missed Kathy's now-infamous dramatic fit.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pal Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Watch: Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship. Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten Island star's headline-making romances by joking that he has another high-profile ex that people might not know about.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Went on Their Iconic Central Park Date 10 Years Ago, Inspiring These Songs
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Exactly 10 years ago, when we were still at the height of Gossip Girl parlance, we had one of the greatest eyewitness sightings of our time. Spotted: Two of the world's biggest pop stars going on their second date in Central Park on Dec. 2, 2012.
See Pregnant Gina Rodriguez’s Smooth Salsa Moves While Dancing on Vacation
Watch: Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood. Gina Rodriguez is ringing in motherhood with a dance. Choreographer Lyrik Cruz shared a video of him dancing alongside the pregnant actress during a Thanksgiving getaway in Oregon. In the clip posted Nov. 25, Lyrik is seen leading Gina—donned in a yellow maxi dress—through spins while salsa singer Héctor Lavoe's "Mi Gente" plays in the background.
Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Dating Again After 2016 Breakup From Ex Will Kopelman
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Talks Sister Act 3 & Dating Life on Drew. Fifty first dates? Drew Barrymore gets it. Two months after revealing she's been celibate for the last six years, the talk show host shared another personal update. On the Dec. 1 episode of her eponymous talk show, Drew, 47, told Whoopi Goldberg that she was finally dating again, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried."
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0