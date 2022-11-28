Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO