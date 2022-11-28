Photos: Celebration Parade with Police escort for Class 4A Second Place Football team

The Tillmaook Cheesemakers Football team was paraded through Tillamook today about 12:30 p.m. Monday to help celebrate and welcome home the new Oregon State 4A Second Place team.

The escort was provided by the Tillamook Police Dept. and Tillamook County Sheriff Department and featured the athletes who had such a great season and post season.

Congratulations Tillamook Cheesemakers on your historic run, you made your town proud. Go Mooks!