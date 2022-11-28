ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Photos: Celebration Parade with Police escort for Class 4A Second Place Football team

Covid-19
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

The Tillmaook Cheesemakers Football team was paraded through Tillamook today about 12:30 p.m. Monday to help celebrate and welcome home the new Oregon State 4A Second Place team.

The escort was provided by the Tillamook Police Dept. and Tillamook County Sheriff Department and featured the athletes who had such a great season and post season.

Congratulations Tillamook Cheesemakers on your historic run, you made your town proud. Go Mooks!

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

