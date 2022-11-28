Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, Jasper
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 2:36 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. William was born in Salem, Indiana, on March 6, 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow. He was a contractor...
evansvilleliving.com
A Warrior for Warrick County
Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ronald L. Judd, 62, English
Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd. Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Study shows Southern Indiana employers increasing wages and plan on adding more employees
Southern Indiana employers say a workforce pay increase is expected in the next 12 months in addition to the ones given in 2022, according to Radius Indiana’s third biennial survey of wages and benefits throughout the region. The 2022 Radius Indiana Wages and Benefits Survey gives local companies up-to-date,...
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Our Precious Angels to hold annual candlelight vigil Dec. 11
The Our Precious Angels group will hold its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Precious Angels Memorial Garden site in Dubois County Park. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site...
14news.com
Pat Koch to receive the 2022 Sachem Award, state’s highest honor
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will honor community leader and volunteer Pat Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Friday, Dec. 2. It will be at 10:30 a.m. CT at Heritage Hills High School’s Will Koch Family Auditorium. The...
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
2022 Santa Claus postmark available
The special Santa Claus holiday postmark is now available at the Santa Claus Post Office. This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December. The Santa Claus Post Office has offered the unique...
Video: Timelapse shows security center expansion in Jasper
JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Facebook showing the construction of a new housing pod at the county security center in Jasper. You can view the full video in the video player above.
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
Indiana State Park Hosting Holiday In the Village Event at Their Pioneer Village
Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park. From the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Photographer’s work on display at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center
Jasper Community Arts will host photographer and mixed media artist Scott Heinemeier’s work for the months of December 2022 and January 2023 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Heinemeier’s solo exhibit is a variety of large digital photographs taken from his many journeys to the Southwest. “I am a...
wevv.com
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like...
daviessky.org
Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek
Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Raymond A. Verkamp, 70, Schnellville
Raymond A. Verkamp, 70, of Schnellville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Raymond was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 4, 1951, to Leo and Minnie (Thewes) Verkamp. He was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Carrie A. Loveall, 94, Ferdinand
Carrie A. Loveall, 94, of Ferdinand, previously of Jasper, passed away at 8:27 am. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Carrie was born in Petersburg, Indiana, on January 8, 1928, to Norman and Grace (Harris) Deffendoll. She married Ernest D. Loveall on...
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
Huge Winter Rummage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro-Thousands of Items Just $1
Winter has arrived and many families need winter clothes for their kids. The Winter Rummage sale has thousands of items to choose from. The sale will benefit My Sister's Keeper Women's & Children's Homeless Shelter in Owensboro. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to...
