ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, Jasper

William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 2:36 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. William was born in Salem, Indiana, on March 6, 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow. He was a contractor...
JASPER, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Warrior for Warrick County

Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction

Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ronald L. Judd, 62, English

Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd. Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of...
ENGLISH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State

One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Our Precious Angels to hold annual candlelight vigil Dec. 11

The Our Precious Angels group will hold its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Precious Angels Memorial Garden site in Dubois County Park. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2022 Santa Claus postmark available

The special Santa Claus holiday postmark is now available at the Santa Claus Post Office. This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December. The Santa Claus Post Office has offered the unique...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Photographer’s work on display at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts will host photographer and mixed media artist Scott Heinemeier’s work for the months of December 2022 and January 2023 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Heinemeier’s solo exhibit is a variety of large digital photographs taken from his many journeys to the Southwest. “I am a...
JASPER, IN
daviessky.org

Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek

Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Raymond A. Verkamp, 70, Schnellville

Raymond A. Verkamp, 70, of Schnellville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Raymond was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 4, 1951, to Leo and Minnie (Thewes) Verkamp. He was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish...
SCHNELLVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Carrie A. Loveall, 94, Ferdinand

Carrie A. Loveall, 94, of Ferdinand, previously of Jasper, passed away at 8:27 am. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Carrie was born in Petersburg, Indiana, on January 8, 1928, to Norman and Grace (Harris) Deffendoll. She married Ernest D. Loveall on...
FERDINAND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy