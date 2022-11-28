ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach

Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame

The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Oneonta police chief "slapped" by high school football fan

ONEONTA, Ala. — The hits on the football field are usually what get people talking after high school playoff games. But after Oneonta High School played Cherokee County High on Friday night, it was a hit after the clock hit zero that many are still talking about. Oneonta police...
ONEONTA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
ALABAMA STATE
Village Living

Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district. Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade) Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach) Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade) Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor) Mountain Brook Junior High:...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Village Living

Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets.. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and serves Mountain Brook and surrounding areas and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

