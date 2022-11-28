Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Related
otmj.com
Finally! Mountain Brook Clears Semifinal Hurdle to Reach Championship Game
MUSCLE SHOALS — Coach Chris Yeager and his Mountain Brook Spartans spent the past two seasons wondering what could have been and what they had to do to finish a state football playoff run. Last Friday, the Spartans put those thoughts to rest, going on the road and defeating...
sylacauganews.com
B.B. Comer Advances to State 2A Football Championship Competition on Friday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Comer Sports Network on MIX 106.5 – the official broadcast partner of B.B. Comer High School athletics – will cap its fourth year of football coverage with 2022 AHSAA 2A State Championship play on Dec. 2. Friday’s game against the Fyffe Red Devils...
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
footballscoop.com
UAB players accuse president of not granting meeting, "want our voices to be heard"
Technically, UAB has been on the clock to find its next head football coach longer than any other program in this cycle. It’s been more than five months since Bill Clark’s abrupt resignation/retirement from the Blazers’ position shocked both school officials and the college football world. After...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Impact of Epic Weekend For Alabama Could be Felt for Years: All Things CW
Football won the Iron Bowl, soccer made the College Cup and men's basketball knocked off the No. 1 team. Now that's a good holiday weekend.
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
Look: College Football Players Reveal Who They Want As Head Coach
Just before the 2022 season kicked off, the UAB football team learned that head coach Bill Clark was retiring due to health issues. The Blazers finished the season with a 6-6 record after Bryant Vincent took over as the interim head coach. Following the season, the players made it clear they want Vincent to have the interim tag removed from his title.
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
vestaviavoice.com
Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame
The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
wvtm13.com
Oneonta police chief "slapped" by high school football fan
ONEONTA, Ala. — The hits on the football field are usually what get people talking after high school playoff games. But after Oneonta High School played Cherokee County High on Friday night, it was a hit after the clock hit zero that many are still talking about. Oneonta police...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
Village Living
Mountain Brook Schools announces Teachers of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools announced its six Teachers of the Year on Nov. 10, representing each school in the MBS district. Brookwood Forest Elementary: Tanishia Sims (Second grade) Cherokee Bend Elementary: Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach) Crestline Elementary: Debbie Holder (First grade) Mountain Brook Elementary: Anna Carlisle (Counselor) Mountain Brook Junior High:...
Birmingham City Council approves paying $1 million a year to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to allocate $1 million annually to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years. The proposal was unanimously approved by the council’s budget and finance committee on November 14 and unanimously approved by the full council.
Village Living
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets.. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and serves Mountain Brook and surrounding areas and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Retired first grade teacher shares letter she wrote to Carnell Williams nearly 23 years ago
We never know the places we will go. When we were young and hungry and dreamy, the sky was the limit. In the spring of 2000, an Etowah High School senior named Carnell Williams had just won a state title, and he was going places. Yet, he still had time...
wbrc.com
Mercedes-Benz Marathon announces final race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from officials with Mercedes-Benz Marathon:. Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events, presented by Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI), announces its final race weekend to take place in Birmingham Feb. 10-12, 2023. The 21-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has attracted more than 200,000 runners, has helped local charities raise in excess of $5 million dollars and provided more than $60 million in direct economic impact for the Greater Birmingham region. Comprised of a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, The Bell Center Children’s Run, Regions Superhero 5K and Kids Marathon presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, each race will still start and finish at Birmingham’s Linn Park, where more than 10,000 runners are expected to participate. Founded in 2001, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend of Events benefits The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs along with other local charities.
Comments / 0