FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson sets sights on state championship
The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) are one win away of reaching their ultimate goal this season – a state championship – but standing in the way is the Ramsay Rams (12-2) in the Class 5A State Championship on Thursday night in Auburn. Neither Ramsay nor Charles Henderson have...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood wins at Sylacauga for first time since 2008
SYLACAUGA – A big second quarter and a balanced attack with eight players scoring points was more than enough to lift the Briarwood Lions to their first road win against Sylacauga since 2008 on Tuesday night, Nov. 29. The Lions trailed by five at the end of the opening...
otmj.com
Finally! Mountain Brook Clears Semifinal Hurdle to Reach Championship Game
MUSCLE SHOALS — Coach Chris Yeager and his Mountain Brook Spartans spent the past two seasons wondering what could have been and what they had to do to finish a state football playoff run. Last Friday, the Spartans put those thoughts to rest, going on the road and defeating...
Trent Seaborn, 8th-grade quarterback, leads Thompson (Alabama) to fourth consecutive state championship
The Warriors defeated Auburn 49-24 behind a five-touchdown performance from a middler schooler at quarterback
Childersburg, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wbrc.com
UAB names new head football coach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers’ search for a head football coach has ended. The school announced on Wednesday the hiring of Trent Dilfer, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winning quarterback, after former coach Bill Clark retired in June due to back problems. Dilfer has spent...
Trussville Native Promoted to Head Coach at Alma Mater
The coaching carousal is in full spin as the college football regular season came to a close this past weekend. Vacancies are being filled left and right as across the state in Auburn the Tigers have already found its Bryan Harsin replacement in Hugh Freeze. It appears another vacancy has...
Birmingham, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Fultondale High School on November 30, 2022, 14:30:00. The John Carroll Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with The Altamont School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
sylacauganews.com
B.B. Comer Advances to State 2A Football Championship Competition on Friday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Comer Sports Network on MIX 106.5 – the official broadcast partner of B.B. Comer High School athletics – will cap its fourth year of football coverage with 2022 AHSAA 2A State Championship play on Dec. 2. Friday’s game against the Fyffe Red Devils...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to wide receiver Christian Leary entering transfer portal
Alabama loses its fourth player to the NCAA transfer portal this month, and it is a playmaking wide receiver. Christian Leary, a former four-star in the 2021 class, had the potential to be an elite player. He brought in exceptional speed from Edgewater High School (Orlando, Fla.), but Leary was...
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
Anniston’s Creedmoor® Sports Continues to Expand
Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, announces the hiring of Jonathan Davison to expand marketing capabilities. Davidson brings to Creedmoor Sports broad marketing experience in the shooting sports industry including executing product launches and managing large-scale content generation projects. His role at Creedmoor Sports will be focused on […]
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers
Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
wvtm13.com
Craig and Julie Young open up about raising Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, their Heisman-winning son
Craig and Julie Young sit down with Rick Karle of WVTM13 to talk about raising Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide quarterback and 2021 Heisman winner. When did they know that Bryce had something? Does Bryce like football or basketball better? What makes Bryce such a mobile quarterback? Craig and Julie Young let loose in this candid conversation.
fbschedules.com
Miami (Ohio), UAB to play in 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will play in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement from the schools. Miami and UAB will square off on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The game will kickoff at 11:30am ET / 10:30am CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.
wvtm13.com
Oneonta police chief "slapped" by high school football fan
ONEONTA, Ala. — The hits on the football field are usually what get people talking after high school playoff games. But after Oneonta High School played Cherokee County High on Friday night, it was a hit after the clock hit zero that many are still talking about. Oneonta police...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Stephen A. Smith argue about potential path for Alabama to CFP
Does Alabama really have a path to the College Football Playoff?. Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith disagree on the topic. Smith believes that if TCU and USC lose, the Crimson Tide can sneak in as the No. 4 seed. Smith argued that Alabama should get in over Ohio State because of the way they got beat by Michigan.
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
