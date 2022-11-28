ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson sets sights on state championship

The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) are one win away of reaching their ultimate goal this season – a state championship – but standing in the way is the Ramsay Rams (12-2) in the Class 5A State Championship on Thursday night in Auburn. Neither Ramsay nor Charles Henderson have...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood wins at Sylacauga for first time since 2008

SYLACAUGA – A big second quarter and a balanced attack with eight players scoring points was more than enough to lift the Briarwood Lions to their first road win against Sylacauga since 2008 on Tuesday night, Nov. 29. The Lions trailed by five at the end of the opening...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Childersburg, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

UAB names new head football coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers’ search for a head football coach has ended. The school announced on Wednesday the hiring of Trent Dilfer, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winning quarterback, after former coach Bill Clark retired in June due to back problems. Dilfer has spent...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Creedmoor® Sports Continues to Expand

Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, announces the hiring of Jonathan Davison to expand marketing capabilities. Davidson brings to Creedmoor Sports broad marketing experience in the shooting sports industry including executing product launches and managing large-scale content generation projects. His role at Creedmoor Sports will be focused on […]
ANNISTON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football loads up on 2023 wide receivers

Alabama football currently has commitments from four 2023 wide receiver prospects, who will bring more depth to a wide receiver room filled with potential. Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton, Cole Adams and Malik Benson make up the Tide’s 2023 wide receiver haul. All four are verbally committed to Alabama, and the Crimson Tide are looking to get signatures from them in the future. Each wide receiver brings a different skillset to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fbschedules.com

Miami (Ohio), UAB to play in 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the UAB Blazers will play in the 2022 HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, according to an official announcement from the schools. Miami and UAB will square off on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The game will kickoff at 11:30am ET / 10:30am CT and it will be televised nationally by ESPN.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Oneonta police chief "slapped" by high school football fan

ONEONTA, Ala. — The hits on the football field are usually what get people talking after high school playoff games. But after Oneonta High School played Cherokee County High on Friday night, it was a hit after the clock hit zero that many are still talking about. Oneonta police...
ONEONTA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
