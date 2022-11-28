ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Interior Department proposes new rule on methane flaring waste

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btlQ4_0jQGFhFS00
A flare for burning excess methane, or natural gas, from crude oil production is seen at a well pad in Watford City, N.D., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

The Interior Department on Monday issued new proposed waste prevention rules for methane flaring, the first update in four decades.

Flaring, or the burning of extra natural gas at wells, and venting, the release of natural gas into the atmosphere, is a common step in the oil and gas drilling process but can be kept to a minimum with certain precautions.

The department estimates the proposed rule would prevent the waste of billions of cubic feet of gas and generate just under $40 million a year in royalties. The updated proposed rule comes after venting and flaring has seen a dramatic surge in the last decade. Venting and flaring on tribal and federal land was about 86.8 billion cubic feet per year on average from 2010 to 2020, more than five times the 15 billion cubic feet a year between 1990 and 2000.

Beyond the averages, however, the waste can be even more dramatic in states with more natural gas activity. In the 13 states that conduct the most flaring activity according to Energy Department statistics, more than 3.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas was flared from 2012 to 2020, or roughly $10.6 billion in revenue, according to a February analysis by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism.

“It’s encouraging to see the Biden administration take steps to end the legal hot potato over methane venting and flaring,” Center for Western Priorities Deputy Director Aaron Weiss said in a statement. “There’s no reason for oil and gas companies to waste a publicly-owned resource, much less a powerful greenhouse gas like methane. This rule will provide the industry with the regulatory certainty it seeks while protecting taxpayers and the environment.”

The proposed rule includes monthly restrictions on time and volume spent on royalty-free flaring, particularly the No. 1 cause, flaring to address pipeline capacity limits. It would also require all operators to develop a plan for leak detection and repair as well as a plan to minimize waste. The rule will be open to public comment for 60 days.

“No one likes to waste natural resources from our public lands. This draft rule is a common-sense, environmentally responsible solution as we address the damage that wasted natural gas causes. It puts the American taxpayer first and ensures producers pay appropriate royalties,” Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing from the public on this proposal.”

Updated 8:14 p.m.

Comments / 8

Related
The Hill

EPA announces new biofuel blending mandate proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday issued new proposed biofuel blending standards that would incorporate fuels used for electric vehicles for the first time. The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program requires oil refiners to either blend a certain volume of biofuel into the national pool of retail fuel or...
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
notebookcheck.net

New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies

Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
eenews.net

Supreme Court presses DOJ in property rights battle

Supreme Court justices directed tough questions Wednesday at the Biden administration in a case involving damage to private property along a Forest Service road. Justices appeared skeptical of the Justice Department’s argument that property owners couldn’t bring a case against the government because of a 12-year limit on when a lawsuit could be filed.
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Latest cloud for U.S. solar industry

President Joe Biden’s clean-energy agenda is dealing with yet another headache — an investigation by his own Commerce Department that found rampant cheating in solar imports from Asia. The probe, which much of the industry has been dreading for months, found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are dodging...
Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
The Hill

It’s simple math: We need immigration reform now

The U.S. economy has a math problem. Today, there are two open jobs for every one American. Meanwhile, the economy shrugs off this math dilemma and steadily adds thousands of jobs each month, pushing the unemployment rate down further. Today, just 3.7 percent of our nation’s working people are unemployed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

794K+
Followers
90K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy