Petersburg, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Reid’s ride!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out a cool carving on VCU’s campus! Also, our friend Reid has been enjoying his new ride. Evanne shared the photo with us! Lastly, Andrew shared two furry friends of the show with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Already celebrating this holiday season!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathrine sent us a photo of her decorated palm tree and Lorelei shared her annual Christmas tree pick-up plans. Lastly, we caught up with Santa Dewey!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

The 2022 Carmax Tacky Light Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday season is here and the Tacky Light Run is back! Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers & Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax stopped by to speak with us about the 2022 CarMax Tacky Light Run. Register Today for The Car...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
HOPEWELL, VA
Fast Casual

Teriyaki Madness adding Virginia store

Teriyaki Madness is setting up shop next week in the Richmond, Virginia suburb Midlothian, at 14273 Winterview Prkwy. Michael Fleck, who owns River City Diner in Midlothian, is partnering with his son-in-law, Jared Shanks, for the opening. "Richmond is a foodie town and has a youthful flair about it," Fleck...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Lewis Ginter Garden Fest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cory has been enjoying some holiday festivities. Also, Pamela has been hanging out with her cat and sent us a photo! Lastly, Karen was busy in the kitchen baking pies and shared it with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder

Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Amazing BOGO 50% OFF deal on windows and doors!

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to replacing windows and doors, homeowners love Renewal by Andersen’s full-service, one-stop-shop business model. Lucy O’Shields stopped by to tell us all that’s included in their service, and you’ll hear from one customer’s experience with Renewal by Andersen. Now...
RICHMOND, VA

