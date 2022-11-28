Read full article on original website
West End church giving away Christmas trees on Saturday
The six to seven feet Norway spruces will be arriving to the West End church on Friday and will given out while supplies last.
These roads will be closed for Richmond's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is on Saturday and numerous street closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Reid’s ride!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out a cool carving on VCU’s campus! Also, our friend Reid has been enjoying his new ride. Evanne shared the photo with us! Lastly, Andrew shared two furry friends of the show with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to...
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Already celebrating this holiday season!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kathrine sent us a photo of her decorated palm tree and Lorelei shared her annual Christmas tree pick-up plans. Lastly, we caught up with Santa Dewey!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
WTVR-TV
The 2022 Carmax Tacky Light Run
RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday season is here and the Tacky Light Run is back! Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers & Leslie Parpart, community relations director with CarMax stopped by to speak with us about the 2022 CarMax Tacky Light Run. Register Today for The Car...
Hopewell winery says customers paid with fake $100 bill
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a winery in Hopewell says two customers ripped off the gift shop with a fake bill. Surveillance footage from Sunday, Nov. 27, shows two people walking into Haley’s Honey Meadery on E. Broadway in downtown Hopewell. One person is seen wearing a blue hoodie while the other is […]
Governor Youngkin gave Petersburg group his paycheck
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) donated his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg.
The Park at RVA, new entertainment and food venue opens in Richmond
Richmond's newest entertainment venue, The Park at RVA, is expected to bring fun for the whole family when it opens this afternoon.
Richmond DMV location to close on Saturday
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that the Richmond customer service location on Broad Street will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 3, due to the downtown Christmas Parade.
Fast Casual
Teriyaki Madness adding Virginia store
Teriyaki Madness is setting up shop next week in the Richmond, Virginia suburb Midlothian, at 14273 Winterview Prkwy. Michael Fleck, who owns River City Diner in Midlothian, is partnering with his son-in-law, Jared Shanks, for the opening. "Richmond is a foodie town and has a youthful flair about it," Fleck...
Farmville’s WFLO-AM is coming back to airwaves across Central Virginia
Less than a year after it signed off for its final broadcast, WFLO-AM out of Farmville will be returning to the airwaves on Thursday.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Lewis Ginter Garden Fest
RICHMOND, Va. -- Cory has been enjoying some holiday festivities. Also, Pamela has been hanging out with her cat and sent us a photo! Lastly, Karen was busy in the kitchen baking pies and shared it with us. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
Five months after fire, these Richmond mechanics are still waiting for answers
Five months ago, a fire at a Richmond Public School bus depot left a trail of destruction, including the equipment for a group of mechanics.
2 men arrested in connection to Williamsburg Road murder
Henrico Police officials Nov. 30 arrested a Richmond man and a Henrico man in connection with a Nov. 15 murder in Eastern Henrico. The suspects, Cornelius Lamont Carrington, 44, of Richmond, and Jerome Dominick Carrington, 40, of Henrico, each face a second-degree murder charge and a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with a shooting in the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road that left 38-year-old Henrico man James Sneed dead. Sneed was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairway of a building shortly after 4:30 a.m. that day and died at the scene.
WTVR-TV
Amazing BOGO 50% OFF deal on windows and doors!
RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to replacing windows and doors, homeowners love Renewal by Andersen’s full-service, one-stop-shop business model. Lucy O’Shields stopped by to tell us all that’s included in their service, and you’ll hear from one customer’s experience with Renewal by Andersen. Now...
Family honors Richmond Public Schools student who died in Semmes Avenue car crash
The Richmond Public Schools student who died in a car crash on Semmes Avenue had dreams of becoming a nurse after graduation, according to members of her family.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
With interim in place, Richmond looks to find new human resources director
Richmond's director of human resources quietly left the post in October, leaving the city with a vital role to fill and the department under interim leadership for the fourth time during Mayor Levar Stoney's tenure.
This Chesterfield woman fills her home with over 50 Christmas trees
The love of Christmas can be found in many different forms. For one Chesterfield woman, it comes in the shape of a Christmas tree.
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
