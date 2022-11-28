Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia voter with disability talks changes needed for accessibility
Transportation and accessibility remain a major issue for Georgians with disabilities. FOX 5 Atlanta talked to one voter who has some ideas about what needs to be changed.
Georgia's GOP Lt. Governor: I couldn't vote for Walker or Warnock
ATLANTA — Geoff Duncan, the outgoing Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, said on Wednesday morning that he waited in line for an hour to cast his ballot in Georgia’s Senate runoff race, but when he finally arrived at the voting machine, he couldn’t find any reason to vote for Republican Herschel Walker or Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Albany Herald
Report: Charter school enrollment increases in Georgia
(The Center Square) — More Georgia students are attending charter schools, while enrollment at public schools is declining, according to a new report. New figures from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools show that Georgia experienced a roughly 4.9% increase in charter enrollments between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Meanwhile, traditional public schools saw a roughly 1.9% decline in enrollments during the same period.
WMAZ
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
wrganews.com
Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager
United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
Albany Herald
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
Either state GOP chairman David Shafer or 10 other Republicans who falsely purported to be Georgia’s presidential electo...
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hoax calls reporting school shootings made about several Georgia schools
A rash of hoax calls to Georgia police departments reporting shootings at schools is triggering searches, lockdowns and chaos at schools throughout the entire state. In Coastal Georgia, Brunswick High School was cleared by law enforcement after a threat was made against the school Wednesday morning. As a precaution all...
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Medicaid and PeachCare members urged to confirm contact information
The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”. At the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency (PHE),...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Comments / 1