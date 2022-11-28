ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Mashed

Southern Tea Cakes Recipe

A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Tina Howell

Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food

I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
EatingWell

Air-Fryer Potato Cakes

These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
shefinds

3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat

Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Tina Howell

Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish

With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Florence Carmela

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Kathryn Lee

Broccoli is a man-made vegetable

Broccoli has become a staple vegetable in many U.S. households. But very few people know that humans developed broccoli over 2,000 years ago. It is believed that broccoli was first developed in the Mediterranean by the Romans who used it in cooking. Later, it was introduced to China where it was served raw as an appetizer, and then to Italy where it was served as a delicacy.
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Reader's Digest

How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake

There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
James Patrick

Chocolate Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
Real Simple

Salty Coffee Toffee Bars

Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Sturgis Journal

Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
The Kitchn

These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy