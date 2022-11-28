Read full article on original website
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Blueberry pancakes recipe with a twist: Bake breakfast on a sheet pan
Try this breakfast recipe with a fun twist to the classic pancake by baking them on a baking sheet. Add blueberries and serve enough for the whole crew.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup, a simple comfort food
I love chicken pot pies and this chicken pot pie soup is easy to make and is so thick and creamy which makes it the perfect, delicious cold weather comfort food. 1/2 lb. of small russet or yellow potatoes, peeled and chopped in cubes.
Air-Fryer Potato Cakes
These potato cakes can be topped with an array of ingredients. Here are our favorite topping combinations to try. Place 10 to 12 fresh sage leaves in the air-fryer basket; coat with cooking spray. Cook at 300℉ until crispy, 5 to 7 minutes (the leaves will blow around in the basket). Transfer to a paper towel to cool. Divide 1/4 cup crème fraîche, 1 cup chopped apples and the sage leaves among the potato cakes. Garnish with ground cinnamon.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Broccoli is a man-made vegetable
Broccoli has become a staple vegetable in many U.S. households. But very few people know that humans developed broccoli over 2,000 years ago. It is believed that broccoli was first developed in the Mediterranean by the Romans who used it in cooking. Later, it was introduced to China where it was served raw as an appetizer, and then to Italy where it was served as a delicacy.
The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
These Cranberry Cookie Sticks Are Just as Delicious as They Are Beautiful
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
