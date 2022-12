Naperville Chorus celebrates the most wonderful time of the year by “Swingin’ into Christmas with The Pete Ellman Big Band.” The concert, featuring jazz and traditional arrangements of Christmas favorites, brings a fresh approach to familiar carols. Songs like “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “White Christmas,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” just may be presented in a way you’ve never heard before. The program also includes an interactive session where audience members can demonstrate their vocal talents in a sing-along.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO