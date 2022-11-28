John Stones is proud of the way England defensive partner Harry Maguire has drowned out the noise over his poor form to shine at the World Cup.Maguire has endured a tough start to the Premier League season and the Manchester United skipper found himself out of the side at Old Trafford in the weeks leading up to the finals.Even his place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad was questioned in some quarters but the England boss insists Maguire remains one of his best players.Stones has always had Maguire’s back – the pair having first played against one another at the age...

42 MINUTES AGO