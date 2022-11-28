Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — This time, Luis Suarez cried on the sidelines after Uruguay was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals scored by...
SFGate
EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
John Stones credits England defender Harry Maguire for ‘believing in himself’
John Stones is proud of the way England defensive partner Harry Maguire has drowned out the noise over his poor form to shine at the World Cup.Maguire has endured a tough start to the Premier League season and the Manchester United skipper found himself out of the side at Old Trafford in the weeks leading up to the finals.Even his place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad was questioned in some quarters but the England boss insists Maguire remains one of his best players.Stones has always had Maguire’s back – the pair having first played against one another at the age...
Comments / 0