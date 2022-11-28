Bill for Idaho Legislature's private attorneys to defend abortion laws tops a quarter-million dollars

Read full article on original website
Governor Gordon Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Biden Administration’s Canceled Lease Sales
Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil...
Organization working to put medical marijuana on Idaho ballots
Idaho is one of 12 states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State. Kind Idaho is a political action committee and 501(c)(4) nonprofit,...
Non-Resident Elk and Deer tags go up for sale in Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a busy morning at the Fish and Game office in Jerome, as hunters waited in line for non-resident elk and deer tags. People from other states, such as California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington... to name a few, showed up in droves to purchase a hunting license and an elk or deer tag.
IDOC director suspends preparation for Dec. 15 execution of Pizzuto
Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the Department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto. In a memo to the Board, Director Tewalt says he believes the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto should be allowed to expire and efforts to prepare for the execution should be suspended. ...
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
Will California meet the moment on homelessness? | Dan Walters
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is fond — perhaps overly so — of the phrase “meet the moment.”. It translates roughly into willingness to handle pressing issues and, of course, he uses it mostly to describe his own resolve. So, one might ask, are Newsom, the Legislature, and...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
FCC offers broadband access map for consideration
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map. Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians. “This map is...
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois' unemployment debt
(The Center Square) – Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state's unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state's remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
Rex Rammell In Trouble Again; Accused Of Illegally Driving RV On Federal Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Perennial Republican candidate Rex Rammell, a fixture on Wyoming and Idaho ballots for two decades, is accused of breaking the law on the road during this past election season. Rammell, who ran for Wyoming governor in the August primary election, has...
Election board to approve additional pay for poll workers who stayed late on Election Day
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to approve additional pay for poll workers who worked an extra two hours on Election Day last month. County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered polling sites to stay open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., on Nov....
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
'Build, build, build.' Experts say more housing is key to ending homelessness in Idaho
Mental health and substance use issues often dominate conversations around homelessness, but researchers and social workers in Idaho are drawing attention to the housing shortage as its main cause. Gregg Colburn, co-author of the book "Homelessness is a Housing Problem", visited City Club of Boise to discuss misconceptions around the...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
Idaho Fish & Game Director Ed Schriever Announces Retirement, Effective February 2023
BOISE - After spending 39 years with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, including the last 3 as Director, Ed Schriever has announced his retirement, effective in February 2023. Schriever was hired as director in January 2019 after rising through the fisheries ranks into leadership at the IDFG headquarters.
Stimulus update: Idaho residents have until Dec. 31 to claim tax rebates worth up to $600
Residents of Idaho only have until the end of 2022 to apply for a tax rebate featuring up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.
