Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
papercitymag.com
Free Admission, Holiday Lights and Special Meals Beckon at This Fort Worth Institution — The Modern’s Holiday Power
The magical grounds and reflecting pool of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth light up during Modern Lights. The Modern Art Museum cemented its place in Fort Worth’s lauded Museum District in 2002. Tadao Ando’s mesmerizing structure in concrete, glass and steel instantly captured the hearts of art lovers and has welcomed thousands of visitors in search of modern art, distinctive films, architecture and food ever since.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Classic Restaurant in Texas Keeps Holiday Cheer Going All Season Long
It has over 100k lights!
Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night
Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.
mckinneyonline.com
E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue
MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
papercitymag.com
Scenes from AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala
Joaquina Kalukango headlined the AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Nate Rehlander) What: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala honoring the late Margaret McDermott and the Eugene McDermott Foundation. The Scene: Tony award-winning actress Joaquina Kalukango lent her Broadway star power to an intimate night...
papercitymag.com
The Trains at NorthPark Make Their Triumphant Return for the 2022 Holiday Season
Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor. (Photo by Bret Redman) Even for the non-ferroequinologists of the world, the Trains at NorthPark are a sight to see. For 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has delighted with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Ever Heard of the Dallas Thrift Store That Will Smoke Meat for You?
Now this is my kind of place. I love to go and rummage through thrift stores. I can totally spend an afternoon searching for cool stuff that I can get on the cheap. I also happen to love barbecue. So, EV’s Thrift Store down in Dallas is firmly on my radar.
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in November
The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. Anthony Hsia joined Ellie’s Restaurant and...
Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance
The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
papercitymag.com
Provenance and Tales at the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection Illustrated Talk at Arsin Rug Gallery
Hutton Wilkinson, James Arsin (Photo by Jordan Geibel) On a blockbuster Tuesday evening during Texas Design week Dallas, and in advance of the October Christie’s blockbuster auction of the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection, Hutton Wilkinson (Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios) and Christie’s VP Will Stafford delivered an illustrated talk at Arsin Rug Gallery, discussing provenance and history of the Getty Collection’s 19th- and 20th-century masterworks, decorative arts, English and European furniture, porcelain, silver and more.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
Famous LA pizza restaurant Pizzana now has a Dallas location: Here’s what you need to know
Pizzana is no stranger to the public eye. This Los Angeles Neopolitan experience has been getting rave reviews ever since opening to the world back in 2017.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is officially over and if you have been waiting until then to get into the Christmas mood, then the wait is over. With so many fun holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, there is no shortage of Christmas fun in North Texas. Possibly one...
Comments / 0