ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Best DFW Neighborhoods to See Christmas Lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the neighborhoods of the metroplex are abuzz with the electric glow of Christmas lights. Bereft of the White Christmas depicted on the silver screen, Dallasites create elaborate Christmas displays. Seemingly overnight, lawns are transformed from gardens into Santa’s workshop or a nativity scene. Each year after Thanksgiving, one by one, neighborhoods start sparkling in the night — is it ever too early to put up Christmas decorations?
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Free Admission, Holiday Lights and Special Meals Beckon at This Fort Worth Institution — The Modern’s Holiday Power

The magical grounds and reflecting pool of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth light up during Modern Lights. The Modern Art Museum cemented its place in Fort Worth’s lauded Museum District in 2002. Tadao Ando’s mesmerizing structure in concrete, glass and steel instantly captured the hearts of art lovers and has welcomed thousands of visitors in search of modern art, distinctive films, architecture and food ever since.
FORT WORTH, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
Steven Doyle

Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date Night

Cafe Izmir, the tiny restaurant packed with loads of flavor and spirit, is located on Greenville Avenue where diners have enjoyed romantic get-a-ways for decades. The locations downtown and the airport still bring in the flavors, but it is the original location that continuously brings me joy.
DALLAS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

E.J. Wills Gastropub Announces Expansion and Opening of Exclusive Private Event Venue

MCKINNEY, TX, December 1, 2022 // E.J. Wills Gastropub, the locally-owned and award-winning restaurant, today announced a merger with sister concept McKinney Coffee Company. The acquisition and remodeling of the former java shop’s space has afforded a 1,200 square foot expansion for diners and the creation of an exclusive private event venue available to rent for any occasion.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco

The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Scenes from AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala

Joaquina Kalukango headlined the AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Nate Rehlander) What: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala honoring the late Margaret McDermott and the Eugene McDermott Foundation. The Scene: Tony award-winning actress Joaquina Kalukango lent her Broadway star power to an intimate night...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Trains at NorthPark Make Their Triumphant Return for the 2022 Holiday Season

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor. (Photo by Bret Redman) Even for the non-ferroequinologists of the world, the Trains at NorthPark are a sight to see. For 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has delighted with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas

People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best pie shops around Dallas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — The great debate of desserts will never end between cake and pie, as lovers of both of these exquisite sweets are adamant theirs is the top pick. However, Tuesday’s sweet talk will be surrounded around pie, because November 29 is National Lemon Cream Pie Day! “Although this time of year is more typically associated with pumpkin pie, we’ll take any excuse to celebrate any kind of pie—especially a pie that’s been around this long,” National Today said.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in November

The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. Anthony Hsia joined Ellie’s Restaurant and...
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Megachurch Christmas Show Comes Under Fire For Extravagance

The Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas is weathering a viral backlash thanks to their enormous “Gift of Christmas” production. A video posted on TikTok showing the famous flying Little Drummer Boys in rehearsal has racked up over 2 million views. The caption is a sarcastic “casual Christmas worship in Texas.”
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Provenance and Tales at the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection Illustrated Talk at Arsin Rug Gallery

Hutton Wilkinson, James Arsin (Photo by Jordan Geibel) On a blockbuster Tuesday evening during Texas Design week Dallas, and in advance of the October Christie’s blockbuster auction of the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection, Hutton Wilkinson (Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios) and Christie’s VP Will Stafford delivered an illustrated talk at Arsin Rug Gallery, discussing provenance and history of the Getty Collection’s 19th- and 20th-century masterworks, decorative arts, English and European furniture, porcelain, silver and more.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners

A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy