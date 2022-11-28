Read full article on original website
liberals love to call out conservatives/GOP for spreading misinformation, yet by them labeling this as the "dont say gay bill" they're doing exactly that spreading "misinformation"
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago
Bottom line if Disney continues down this woke road it will not continue to exist. We'll see if Igor has figured this out and if he has, can he climb out of the woke pit that was dug.
jjj
3d ago
Yeah, that strange world movie has done really well at the box office. Clearly, they was a brilliant idea. He doesn’t have a clue how to fix this.
