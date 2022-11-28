ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 149

Guest
3d ago

liberals love to call out conservatives/GOP for spreading misinformation, yet by them labeling this as the "dont say gay bill" they're doing exactly that spreading "misinformation"

Reply(1)
83
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

Bottom line if Disney continues down this woke road it will not continue to exist. We'll see if Igor has figured this out and if he has, can he climb out of the woke pit that was dug.

Reply(24)
72
jjj
3d ago

Yeah, that strange world movie has done really well at the box office. Clearly, they was a brilliant idea. He doesn’t have a clue how to fix this.

Reply
40
Related
Looper

What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?

The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
Looper

Bob Iger To Reverse Bob Chapek's Unpopular Cost-Cutting Focus At Disney

Disney shook the entertainment industry with the announcement that former CEO Bob Iger has returned to that role, replacing his successor Bob Chapek, who served in that capacity starting in 2020 and was personally appointed by Iger. Making the news even more shocking is the fact that Disney renewed its contract with Chapek in June — which would otherwise have expired in July — for another three years (via CNN). Though the two men have reportedly been feuding for some time, it was hard to know exactly how which areas Iger would focus on in his initial restructuring of the media giant. Now, thanks to a new memo from Iger which was sent to Disney employees, we now know some of the course corrections the returning CEO has planned.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
Investopedia

Disney Flags Risk of Impairment Costs in Iger Overhaul

Walt Disney (DIS) may incur impairment charges under returning CEO Bob Iger's restructuring plans, the entertainment and media giant said this week. Iger, a Disney CEO from 2005 to 2020, reclaimed the job on Nov. 20 after the company's board abruptly ousted his chosen successor Bob Chapek. Iger has since indicated his priority is restructuring the company's Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment.
AdWeek

Bob Iger Reportedly Plans to Shift Disney+’s Focus

Disney CEO Bob Iger is focusing on making Disney+ more profitable. In a town hall meeting on Monday in Burbank, California, Iger reportedly shared his plans to boost the streaming platform’s bottom line. “Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy