Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oconee Enterprise
Replica of Tabernacle of Moses draws thousands of visitors
On Mount Sinai, the Lord opened the heavens to the prophet Moses and revealed every detail needed for the construction of a Tabernacle. A tabernacle is a house of the Lord, where the children of Israel could come and be taught all they needed to do to return to God’s presence.
Oconee Enterprise
Watkinsville Christmas Parade is Sunday at 4 p.m.
The Watkinsville Christmas parade is a symbol of the city’s spirit of community. There will be miles of smiles all around as floats, dancing and musical groups and tractor owners line up along Barnett Shoals Road Sunday at 3 p.m. (Main Street and Barnett Shoals roads close at 2 p.m.) The parade, which boasts 112 entries this year, will begin at 4 p.m.
Oconee Enterprise
Andersons put on Christmas display one last time
All good things must come to an end, including an elaborate and magical spectacle of Christmas lights. But there is a caveat to that proverb when it comes to Junior and Peggy Anderson, who for over 20 years have captivated thousands of families with hand-built Christmas houses and wondrous lights.
Oconee Enterprise
Nonprofit brings goodwill to all
It’s the season of giving, and the Oconee Area Resource Council is spreading Christmas cheer to families in need. OARC has several family-focused services, including its Food for Kids program. Food for Kids bridges the hunger gap for students in Oconee County Schools by providing nutritious food to students...
Comments / 0