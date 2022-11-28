Read full article on original website
Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor
(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Washington capital gains tax can move forward while Supreme Court weighs constitutionality
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Governor Gordon Files Second Lawsuit Challenging Biden Administration’s Canceled Lease Sales
Governor Mark Gordon announced that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. In the first lawsuit, the State challenged the Administration’s early actions that brought federal oil...
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Virginia hemp panel suggests tougher rules on unregulated THC products
An image of a Delta-8 THC product included in a presentation to a state hemp task force by the Blue Ridge Poison Center. A state task force studying the rise of unregulated cannabis products in Virginia is recommending stricter rules for businesses selling hemp-based hemp-based delta-8 THC products that technically aren’t marijuana but produce a similar high when eaten or smoked.
Missouri auditor's cybersecurity report doesn't address data on public-facing websites
(The Center Square) – Local governments can safeguard electronic data from hacking, theft and other disruptions by focusing on four areas, according to a report published by Missouri Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. However, one area not addressed in Galloway's report was auditing or reviewing how data is available through...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds announces federal grants to homeownership programs
Iowa will devote $20 million to expanding opportunities for homeownership using federal pandemic assistance funds, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday. The Iowa Finance Authority will award grants to 15 organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, to assist with 91 homes across the state. Among the organizations to benefit is Iowa Heartland...
Some warn of higher taxes with plan to pay down Illinois' unemployment debt
(The Center Square) – Economic analysts and lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to pay down the state's unemployment debt, claiming it could raise taxes. Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state's remaining $1.3 billion unemployment debt and then some.
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
Election board to approve additional pay for poll workers who stayed late on Election Day
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to approve additional pay for poll workers who worked an extra two hours on Election Day last month. County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered polling sites to stay open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., on Nov....
Washington Policy Center brings on new transportation, Eastern Washington heads
(The Center Square) – The free market think tank Washington Policy Center has made two new hires: Charles Prestrud as the director of the organization’s Cole Center for Transportation and Sean O’Brien (pictured above) as its Eastern Washington director. Prestrud, a Seattle native and University of Washington...
Fees to be levied against New York licensed cryptocurrency businesses
(The Center Square) – Licensed cryptocurrency businesses in New York will have fees levied, the New York State Department of Financial Services said Thursday. The proposed rule would treat virtual currency companies the same way as other financial institutions in the state, with the fees allowing the department to hire the staff needed to monitor compliance, DFS Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said in a statement.
Inland Empire honors terrorist victims on 7th anniversary
SAN BERNARDINO -- Today marks the seventh anniversary of a terrorist attack in the Inland Empire community of San Bernardino. Authorities say 14 people died and 22 were hurt as the result of a husband and wife terrorist duo that opened fire during a work training event at the Inland Regional Center in 2015.
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Luzerne County election board meeting postponed again
The Luzerne County Board of Elections had to once again postpone its meeting scheduled for Tuesday after a required legal notice failed to run Monday. The meeting will now be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said.
Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program awarded County Innovation winner by MACo
ANNAPOLIS — This year’s rural County Innovation Award presented by the Maryland Association of Counties was awarded to the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program for Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. MACo’s County Innovation Award was established to recognize superb and leading-edge county programs that improve overall...
