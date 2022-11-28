(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO