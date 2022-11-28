What is it that makes Riverton High School Students feel unsafe in their building? According to a school-wide survey by Principal John Griffith, excepting the senior class, it’s the behavior of other students, including fights and not knowing what is going on during school drills that concern the student body. Students said they are also concerned about kids who let others into the building at side doors without them going through the front office, especially if it is people they do not know.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO