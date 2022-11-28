Read full article on original website
Rivalry takes a backseat as locals unite for title
SAN DIEGO, CA – Even though soccer season has been over for two seasons, and is months away from returning at the high school level, that doesn’t mean that some of Fremont County’s strongest soccer players take a break from the pitch. That is true for two...
Now at the Lander Pioneer Museum: It’s Big and it’s Yellow
The iron lung was invented by Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw who were engineers at Harvard School of Public Health in 1928. The iron lung consisted of a coffin-like box with bellows that controlled the air pressure inside the box. It made a whooshing sound with every breath. When air was sucked out of the box a vacuum was created and the lungs took in air; when the vacuum was released the lungs deflated and exhaled. A patient’s body was placed in the iron lung with his head outside the box. This method of artificial respiration was called External Negative Pressure Ventilation (EPVN)
Stuff the Bus at CWC Friday
Tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2, join Central Wyoming College for the Wind River Radio Network’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy drive! This event helps approximately 1,000 Fremont County kids each year see a present under the tree on Christmas. Stuff the Bus takes donations for all ages: toddler to teen. The bus will be in the campus circle in Riverton.
(PHOTOS) 77 ducks found dead at Wyoming’s Ocean Lake; Game and Fish euthanizes one Canada goose
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel discovered 77 dead mallard ducks at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Fremont County, the department said in a press release. Personnel also found one Canada duck that was afflicted and euthanized the bird, Game...
Sledding fatality Reported Saturday; Vehicle ran over Young Boy
On the evening of Saturday, November 26th, a Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services (OJS) police officer responded to a service call in Riverton regarding the death of a young boy believed to have been accidentally run over by a vehicle while sledding on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Officers have identified the driver of the vehicle, and the tragic incident remains open and under investigation by OJS police officers and the Fremont County Coroner according to a BIA Spokesperson. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality occurred over the weekend.
64-Year-Old Riverton Woman Mauled By Pit Bull On Bike Path; Owner Of Dog Gets Citation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owner of a pit bull in Riverton has been cited after the dog brutally attacked a 64-year-old woman during a morning walk on a local bike path. At about 8 a.m. Wednesday, a tan-and-white pit bull “came up out of...
Beware: Construction causing water service shut-down in Riverton
On November 25th a waterline break occurred in front of More Burgers & Shakes on the corner of Washington and 2nd Street. The break has now caused a service interruption that will be shutting off the water for businesses and homes around Washington Street in Riverton, Wyoming today, November 28th.
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
Phyllis “Penny” Maria Robertson
Funeral services for Phyllis “Penny” Maria Robertson, 71, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Gordon
Kathy Gordon, 71, of Riverton passed away peacefully on November 27th at her home. A memorial service will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, December 17th at 2:00p.m. Kathy Colleen Gallatin was born on February 19, 1951 in Norton, Kansas to Lloyd N. and Betty Colleen (Campbell) Gallatin. In 1960 the family moved to the Riverton, WY area where she attended schools at Arapaho until the 8th grade when she came in to Riverton. She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1969.
Travis M. Blackburn, Jr.
Travis M. Blackburn, Jr., 10, of Riverton passed away from an accident on Saturday, November 26, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Thursday, December 1, 2012. The wake will follow at 1532 Elmwood Drive at Beaver Creek. The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.
RHS Students: Overwhelming Support for CC, but Only After Extensive Training
What is it that makes Riverton High School Students feel unsafe in their building? According to a school-wide survey by Principal John Griffith, excepting the senior class, it’s the behavior of other students, including fights and not knowing what is going on during school drills that concern the student body. Students said they are also concerned about kids who let others into the building at side doors without them going through the front office, especially if it is people they do not know.
