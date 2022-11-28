ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO