3d ago
while the man shouldnt have fled after hitting him the other man shouldnt have been in a roadway impeding traffic in the dark.
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
WYFF4.com
2 charged after missing person case turns into homicide investigation, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged in the death of a person who was first considered a missing person, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say they started an investigation into a missing person on Nov. 29. They said the investigation led to two...
WLOS.com
3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT
Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.
WLOS.com
Multiple schools placed on lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement agencies in at least three western North Carolina counties were on school campuses late Thursday morning, Dec. 1, and into the early afternoon after separate phone calls claimed active threats on the campuses. The instances took place the same day that many similar...
WLOS.com
No foul play suspected after two people found dead in apartment, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police discovered two bodies in east Asheville Tuesday afternoon. Few details are available, but a spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department (APD) says the deceased were found in the Kenilworth Forest Apartments off of Tunnel Road. APD's spokesperson initially told...
Another North Carolina school placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.
WYFF4.com
Robocall to Henderson County school falsely claims active shooter, officials say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A school near the Upstate was added to a long list of schools that received false threats Thursday, officials said. Johnny Duncan Jr., with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina, said North Henderson High School received a robocall falsely reporting an active assailant. The...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, charged with possession of firearm by felon, found with fully-loaded gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A felon known to Asheville Police Department was arrested this week when officers followed up on community complaints in a specific neighborhood. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Aric Rashad Harper, 29, (11/09/1993) was arrested near the 1 block of Granada Street. Officers found Harper to be in possession of a fully-loaded 9 mm Palmetto State Armory Dagger, which they seized.
WLOS.com
63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
WYFF4.com
Over a hundred pounds of drugs and AR rifle seized from 2 North Carolina homes, deputies say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force office, along with multiple task force agencies, partnered together and seized more than a hundred pounds of drugs, weapons, and cash, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Buncombe County investigators partnered with the Sheriff’s Community...
FOX Carolina
Daughter, granddaughter plead guilty in connection to elderly woman’s death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman who is believed to have died in 2017 pled guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case on Tuesday. In June 2021 Tabitha Shook, Madilyn Ballard and Beth Beamer were arrested in connection with the disappearance...
WLOS.com
Have you seen this food trailer that was stolen from Allen Road area of Henderson County?
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a food trailer that was stolen from the Allen Road area on Nov. 26. Deputies are trying to find the trailer and identify the people who took it. Anyone with information is asked...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday. Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”
Uber driver shot early Sunday morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
Man arrested for discharge of gun in Asheville
A man was arrested by Asheville police officers after he fired a gun in the front yard of a home.
Comments / 4