Asheville, NC

3d ago

while the man shouldnt have fled after hitting him the other man shouldnt have been in a roadway impeding traffic in the dark.

FOX Carolina

Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Greenville County on Wednesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Henderson Street near West Parker Road at around 8:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

No foul play suspected after two people found dead in apartment, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after police discovered two bodies in east Asheville Tuesday afternoon. Few details are available, but a spokesperson with the Asheville Police Department (APD) says the deceased were found in the Kenilworth Forest Apartments off of Tunnel Road. APD's spokesperson initially told...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, charged with possession of firearm by felon, found with fully-loaded gun

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A felon known to Asheville Police Department was arrested this week when officers followed up on community complaints in a specific neighborhood. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Aric Rashad Harper, 29, (11/09/1993) was arrested near the 1 block of Granada Street. Officers found Harper to be in possession of a fully-loaded 9 mm Palmetto State Armory Dagger, which they seized.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

63 arrested as police crack down on thefts, repeat offenders in East Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have completed the third phase of their effort to curb thefts and target repeat offenders in East Asheville. The effort has been a response to calls from businesses along South Tunnel Road about the increase in thefts in the area. The effort, dubbed “Operation Larceny,” has so far resulted in 63 arrests and 116 charges filed, including 30 felony crimes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday. Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC

