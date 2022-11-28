Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Recently found 'neanderthal footprints' in the South of Spain could be 275,000 years old
A little over a year ago we reported on a large area at the foot of the Asperillo cliff, on the coast of the Doñana Natural Area in Huelva, Spain. There, along with numerous animal footprints, other footprints had been found—those of hominids. Until then, the only time...
"Cocaine Mummies" serve as evidence that ancient Egyptians may have arrived in America long before Columbus
Mummy of Ramses the GreatPhoto byAlyssa Bivins; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 1992, scientists found drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and nicotine in some Egyptian mummies. These mummies came to be known as the "cocaine mummies."
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape
Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Tori and Lokita review – urgent, moving drama of young migrants in peril
Joely Mbundu and Pablo Schils are remarkable as two young west African migrants in Belgium, fighting for survival in the Dardenne brothers’ latest Cannes-feted release
Phys.org
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands
Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the pledge Thursday during a visit to the Doñana...
Phys.org
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia
Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Phys.org
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Phys.org
Researchers discover what causes some icicles to form with ripples
Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
Phys.org
Atmospheric transport modeling study: When the Aral Sea dried up, Central Asia became dustier
Winds kick up large amounts of dust from the desert that has formed as the world's fourth largest lake has disappeared, spreading it around the region and raising concerns about public health. In 1959, officials in the Soviet Union decided to divert river flows feeding the Aral Sea to the...
Phys.org
High-resolution modeling of aviation emissions reveals which airline routes in Norway pollute the most
Norwegian greenhouse gas emissions from air traffic are more than twice as high as the worldwide average. "Reducing emissions related to aviation in Norway is a priority in view of our net zero emissions goal," says Helene Muri, a climate researcher at NTNU. Norway's geography with its fjords and mountains...
Phys.org
New research prompts urgent call to protect Madagascar's unique biodiversity before it's too late
In two new papers published today, December 1, in Science, researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and partners from 50 global organizations have undertaken a major review of Madagascar's extraordinary biodiversity. Bringing together the most up to date resources and using cutting-edge techniques to predict conservation status, the team evaluated the threats facing terrestrial and freshwater biodiversity and looked at future opportunities for conservation and restoration.
Phys.org
Why does lightning zigzag? At last, an answer to the mystery
Everyone has seen lightning and marveled at its power. But despite its frequency—about 8.6 million lightning strikes occur worldwide every day—why lightning proceeds in a series of steps from the thundercloud to the earth below has remained a mystery. There are a few textbooks on lightning, but none...
Phys.org
How giant-faced owls snag voles hidden in snow
Hovering over a target helps giant-faced Great Gray owls pinpoint prey hidden beneath as much as two feet of snow. Several of the owls' physical features, especially parts of their wings and face, help them correct for sonic distortions caused by the snow, enabling them to find their moving food with astonishing accuracy, according to a new UC Riverside study.
Phys.org
Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?
Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Phys.org
Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors
Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Phys.org
Food early warning systems could stave off famines
As reliable sources of quality food diminish and record numbers of people are driven to hunger due to conflicts, climate change and economic downturns, feeding the global population of eight billion poses a major challenge that demands better food early warning information systems. Conflict is the biggest driver of hunger,...
Phys.org
Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038
European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...
