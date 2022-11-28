ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems

Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
WISCONSIN STATE
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape

Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Spain pledges 350M euros to save Doñana wetlands

Spain's government pledged to invest 350 million euros ($368 million) in the country's Doñana wetlands, a UNESCO world heritage site that ecologists say is dying due to the misuse of water and climate change. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the pledge Thursday during a visit to the Doñana...
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?

From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia

Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau

Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Researchers discover what causes some icicles to form with ripples

Experimental physicists at the University of Toronto are closer to understanding why some icicles form with ripples up and down their outsides, while others form with smooth, slick, even surfaces. By growing icicles from water samples with different contaminants like sodium chloride (salt), dextrose (sugar) and fluorescent dye, the researchers...
New research prompts urgent call to protect Madagascar's unique biodiversity before it's too late

In two new papers published today, December 1, in Science, researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and partners from 50 global organizations have undertaken a major review of Madagascar's extraordinary biodiversity. Bringing together the most up to date resources and using cutting-edge techniques to predict conservation status, the team evaluated the threats facing terrestrial and freshwater biodiversity and looked at future opportunities for conservation and restoration.
Why does lightning zigzag? At last, an answer to the mystery

Everyone has seen lightning and marveled at its power. But despite its frequency—about 8.6 million lightning strikes occur worldwide every day—why lightning proceeds in a series of steps from the thundercloud to the earth below has remained a mystery. There are a few textbooks on lightning, but none...
How giant-faced owls snag voles hidden in snow

Hovering over a target helps giant-faced Great Gray owls pinpoint prey hidden beneath as much as two feet of snow. Several of the owls' physical features, especially parts of their wings and face, help them correct for sonic distortions caused by the snow, enabling them to find their moving food with astonishing accuracy, according to a new UC Riverside study.
Opinion: COP27 failed, so why continue with these UN climate summits?

Climate change is an existential threat to human civilization and planetary ecosystems. Yet despite 27 UN Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings that have taken place so far, the international community has been unable to ward off imminent disaster. A number of expert commentators have already declared COP27—the recent UN...
Monitoring maritime emissions at land and sea using drones and handheld particle sensors

Cambridge engineers have used drones, handheld particle sensors and a new modeling framework to measure, map and characterize harmful shipping emission particles at both land and sea. It is the first time that multi-characteristic particle measurements—including lung deposited surface area (LDSA), black carbon, and particle number—have been performed in this way, and it is hoped that this research will inform environmental initiatives and support efforts to clean up the maritime sector.
Food early warning systems could stave off famines

As reliable sources of quality food diminish and record numbers of people are driven to hunger due to conflicts, climate change and economic downturns, feeding the global population of eight billion poses a major challenge that demands better food early warning information systems. Conflict is the biggest driver of hunger,...
Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038

European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...

