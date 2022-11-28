Read full article on original website
New research papers shed light on evaluating company values and alleviating tensions in corporate environments
Now more than ever, companies are called upon to address societal issues around poverty, sustainability, and racism. Organizations do this in a number of ways, including making their values and their mission more transparent as well as hiring CSR professionals—like sustainability officers, diversity leaders, and corporate philanthropists—to lead the way.
Digital storytelling can be a powerful tool for water researchers
Storytelling and science may, at first glance, seem like strange bedfellows. Scientists usually share their research through academic journals and books or at academic conferences. But storytelling is a powerful way to share scientific research with non-expert audiences. Today, stories can be built digitally: photos, videos and audio clips create...
The future of work: How can employers engage employees?
With unemployment rates throughout the United States near 50-year lows, American companies have reported difficulties in hiring and retaining employees. Three professors and a staff member from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business discuss how employees can attract potential employees, how they can keep their current employees engaged with their work and shifts in employee engagement trends.
Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
From the UK government's latest post-Brexit language-learning reforms to France's eternal debates over the supposed linguistic inadequacy of its youth, governments regularly scratch their heads over how to improve how languages are taught. While the Netherlands discussed a major reform of curriculum and examinations as early as 1968, the current...
Differences in adoption of digital payments by Generation Y versus Generation Z
Research in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing looks at the difference of opinion between Generation Y and Generation Z in the adoption of digital payments. They found that people in the older group were less tolerant of risks associated with digital payment and were more prone to social environmental influences whereas those in the younger group were more concerned with ease of use and satisfaction with the process.
Sustainability more important for young people than high wages, claims study
Young people would accept a lower salary for a job in a sustainable or socially oriented company. This is what a team led by Thomas Dohmen, professor at the Cluster of Excellence ECONtribute at the University of Bonn, has discovered. "We have empirically proven with our study that a company's...
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
Online tool to support delivery of 'whole school' approach to food
The UK government, as part of the Levelling-Up agenda, has advocated that all primary schools should develop a 'whole school food policy', which outlines how a school approaches food across the entire working day to support children in making healthy food choices. The policy paper states that primary schools should...
Growing startups should worry about rising 'diversity debt,' say researchers
Startups should pay attention to gender diversity from the get-go. UvA Economics and Business researchers Dr. Yuval Engel and Dr. Tanja Hentschel, together with colleagues in the US, conducted research about why women are underrepresented among startup employees. They discovered a self-reinforcing pattern of what they refer to as 'diversity debt."
A new method for detecting indirect corporate emissions
As part of its climate change mitigation strategy, the EU is preparing a new directive to regulate corporate sustainability reporting. Meanwhile, the Norwegian government has determined that all companies in the state portfolio now have a duty to report annually on their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. This will...
Four-day week trial confirms working less increases wellbeing and productivity
A group of companies that have been trialing a four-day working week have recently reported increased revenue, with fewer employees taking time off or resigning. While it's easy to understand the effects of a shorter week on worker well-being, the positive effects on company earnings and productivity may be more of a surprise—but research backs this up.
