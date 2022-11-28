Read full article on original website
"Cocaine Mummies" serve as evidence that ancient Egyptians may have arrived in America long before Columbus
Mummy of Ramses the GreatPhoto byAlyssa Bivins; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 1992, scientists found drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and nicotine in some Egyptian mummies. These mummies came to be known as the "cocaine mummies."
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Phys.org
How bringing back lost species revives ecosystems
Scientists often study the grim impacts of losing wildlife to hunting, habitat destruction and climate change. But what happens when endangered animals are brought back from the brink?. Research has shown restoring so-called "keystone" species—those with an outsized impact on their environment—is vital for the health of ecosystems, and can...
Phys.org
Virtual tourists can teleport 600 million years to explore an ancient landscape
Fancy donning a VR headset and taking a journey through deep geological time? From today it's possible, with the launch of a 360-degree virtual tour of the 600-million-year-old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. One of Australia's most captivating landscapes can now be explored virtually, thanks to a University of South...
Phys.org
Seed size and forest floor conditions determine tree seedling survival in extreme weather: Study
Global climate change brings increases in precipitation extremes, from severe drought to heavy rainfall events, both expected to become more prevalent through the 21st century. Powerful weather events already impact human environments, with intense fires and flooding, and greatly transform natural ecosystems. How will these periods of excessive rainfall or...
Phys.org
Discovery of a novel quantum state analogous to water that won't freeze
Water that simply will not freeze, no matter how cold it gets—a research group involving the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has discovered a quantum state that could be described in this way. Experts from the Institute of Solid State Physics at the University of Tokyo in Japan, Johns Hopkins University...
Phys.org
Fossil discovery in storeroom cupboard shifts origin of modern lizard back 35 million years
A specimen retrieved from a cupboard in the Natural History Museum in London has shown that modern lizards originated in the Late Triassic and not the Middle Jurassic as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters and slow worms was identified in a...
Phys.org
Atmospheric transport modeling study: When the Aral Sea dried up, Central Asia became dustier
Winds kick up large amounts of dust from the desert that has formed as the world's fourth largest lake has disappeared, spreading it around the region and raising concerns about public health. In 1959, officials in the Soviet Union decided to divert river flows feeding the Aral Sea to the...
Phys.org
Study investigates pulsations of the millisecond pulsar PSR J1023+0038
European astronomers have conducted X-ray and optical observations of a transitional millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1023+0038. Results of the observational campaign, published November 23 on arXiv.org, yield important insights on the origins of pulsations of this source. Pulsars are highly magnetized, rotating neutron stars emitting a beam of electromagnetic...
Phys.org
BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
Phys.org
Interactive map reveals hotels used for immigration detention in Australia
Australia first introduced Alternative Places of Detention (APODs) 20 years ago. Since then, hotels—including both major chains and independent operators—have been used as places of detention, including for people who have sought asylum. Yet, there is no publicly available list of APODs in current or previous use. To...
Phys.org
Political geography key to assessing economic costs of invasive pests on islands
Scientists assessing the economic cost of invasive species on islands have shown that political geography plays an important role, affecting the extent of socio-economic costs. Islands are key locations for global biodiversity but are also highly susceptible to the impacts of invasive species, which frequently pose severe threats, including extinction,...
Phys.org
Regional climate, kilometer-scale dynamical downscaling over the Tibetan Plateau
Known as the "Roof of the World," the Tibetan Plateau is tough to study for meteorological scientists, given its high altitude, steep terrain and harsh natural environments. Limitations and uncertainties of general observation tools spawned model simulations to obtain more comprehensive meteorological information. However, numerous studies have shown large biases...
Phys.org
Old-growth trees more drought tolerant than younger ones, providing a buffer against climate change
A new analysis of more than 20,000 trees on five continents shows that old-growth trees are more drought tolerant than younger trees in the forest canopy and may be better able to withstand future climate extremes. The findings highlight the importance of preserving the world's remaining old-growth forests, which are...
Phys.org
Researchers solve 20-year-old optical light mystery
It was believed that it was impossible to differentiate the enantiomers of a chiral molecule using helical light beams—until now that is, thanks to a group of uOttawa researchers. For nearly 20 years researchers believed that it was not possible to differentiate the enantiomers of a chiral molecule using...
Phys.org
New research prompts urgent call to protect Madagascar's unique biodiversity before it's too late
In two new papers published today, December 1, in Science, researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and partners from 50 global organizations have undertaken a major review of Madagascar's extraordinary biodiversity. Bringing together the most up to date resources and using cutting-edge techniques to predict conservation status, the team evaluated the threats facing terrestrial and freshwater biodiversity and looked at future opportunities for conservation and restoration.
Phys.org
James Webb telescope produces an unparalleled view of the ghostly light in galaxy clusters
In clusters of galaxies there is a fraction of stars which wander off into intergalactic space because they are pulled out by huge tidal forces generated between the galaxies in the cluster. The light emitted by these stars is called the intracluster light (ICL) and is extremely faint. Its brightness is less than 1% of the brightness of the darkest sky we can observe from Earth. This is one reason why images taken from space are very valueable for analyzing it.
Phys.org
A targeted approach to reducing the health impacts of crop residue burning in India
To clear the way for planting wheat in November, a farmer in Punjab, India, sets aflame the leftover straw, or stubble, of a harvested rice paddy crop in October. The burning residue fills the air with carbon monoxide, ozone, and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that will make it harder to breathe for days afterward and for miles around. It's a scene that's replicated on about 2 million farms in the Punjab and Haryana states of northwest India every autumn (and every spring after the wheat harvest), raising health risks—particularly of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases—and premature death rates downwind in India and throughout South Asia.
Phys.org
As temperatures rise, low marsh emits more carbon gas than high marsh
Salt marshes are a well-known carbon sink and can aid in carbon sequestration efforts. But they are also dynamic ecosystems that change with the seasons and tides. New research out of the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL) Ecosystems Center shows how seasonal cycles and the ocean's ebb and flow affect the amount of carbon stored in New England marshes, using Sage Lot Pond on Cape Cod as a reference marsh.
Phys.org
Reliable planning tool for the emissions path to achieving the Paris temperature goal
Researchers have developed a new method for the successive calculation of the emission reductions that are necessary for achieving temperature targets, such as the 2°C goal. The calculation method is based solely on observations rather than models and scenarios. According to the study, international climate policy has to become even more ambitious.
