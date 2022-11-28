ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
The List

Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Shocks With South America Trip Decision

Zach Roloff shared plans to take a solo trip to South America without his wife Tori or their three children. Since his father, Matt, decided to sell Roloff Farms, the Little People Big World star has become entangled in family drama. On Nov. 15, Zach, 32, announced that he would travel alone to South America for a soccer tournament without his wife Tori or their three children, Jackson, five, Lilah, two, and Josiah, seven months. He shared a photo of his international team and the event flier on his Instagram profile. The reality star wrote in the caption, "I am headed to Bogota, Colombia, next to play futsal against teams from Mexico, Colombia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Peru! It's going to be another incredible tournament, and I can't wait. These tournaments are not just fun but also help elevate the dwarf community's voice in these countries where disability groups aren't as recognized still as in say the United States."
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Popculture

Collin Gosselin's Dad Jon Has 3-Word Response to His 'Entertainment Tonight' Interview

Jon Gosselin shared some words of encouragement for his son Colin Gosselin, who spoke out about his family in a wide-ranging new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Colin, 18, broke his silence about his experience in an institution and his difficult relationship with his mother, Gosselin's ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Collin also revealed that he survived a car crash and shared a message with the siblings he has not seen in years.
realitytitbit.com

Dream is Robert Kardashian's lookalike twin as Kris shares never-before-seen photos

Dream Kardashian is celebrating her sixth birthday and tributes have been pouring from the Kardashian clan. Kris Jenner’s never-seen photos have fans agreeing she’s an exact copy of her late grandpa Robert Kardashian, as well as her dad Rob Jr. It’s clear Kris Jenner loves taking photos and...
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'

Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
In Touch Weekly

Still Solo? See Which ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together

Another shot at love! After being unlucky in romance, 90 Day Fiancé stars were given a chance to reignite their dating lives on season 3 of the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Fans watched as Debbie Johnson, Tiffany Franco, Caesar Mack, Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez got back on the dating scene — but are any of the couples from 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 still together?

