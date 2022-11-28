ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss his expectations for oil demand as the European Union prepares more Russian oil sanctions and OPEC+ considers a production cut. Wirth also discusses ESG investing and the need to transition to renewable energy sources, as well as the company's operations in Venezuela. "Affordable, reliable energy is essential and environmental protection is essential because the world wants to see a sustainable planet," Wirth tells CNBC.
CNBC

Charts suggest the S&P 500 is at a ‘make-or-break’ moment, Jim Cramer says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the S&P 500 is at a critical moment that could send it higher or cut its upward trajectory short. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 could be due for some near-term turbulence if it can't break out above last week's highs," Cramer said.
CNBC

Bitcoin jumps after strong jobs data, and DOJ calls for independent FTX probe: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, attorney Charlie Gerstein offers legal perspective on the FTX collapse and whether customers will ever see their money again.
CNBC

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: Cramer shares exclusive details on this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share advice for Investing Club members whose investments may be down right now in the face of higher interest rates. Jim breaks down the latest earnings report from Salesforce, and says he isn't giving up on the stock despite it being down 10% Thursday. Jim also shares some exclusive details he received from the CEO of one of the Charitable Trust's largest portfolio holdings.

