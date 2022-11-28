Read full article on original website
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says cost-cutting review revealed the economy is 'more uncertain' than previously thought
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said uncertainty about the economy pushed the company to commence sweeping layoffs, the largest in its history. Jassy, speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference, said after a wide-ranging review of costs, Amazon leadership "felt like we needed to streamline our costs." Speaking at The...
CNBC
'Wild ride': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson predicts double-digit percentage drop will hit stocks in early 2023
Investors may be on the doorstep of a deep pullback. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who has an S&P 500 year-end target of 3,900 for next year, warns corporate America is getting ready to unleash downward earnings revisions that will pummel stocks. related investing news. "It's the path. I mean nobody...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Chevron CEO Mike Wirth
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss his expectations for oil demand as the European Union prepares more Russian oil sanctions and OPEC+ considers a production cut. Wirth also discusses ESG investing and the need to transition to renewable energy sources, as well as the company's operations in Venezuela. "Affordable, reliable energy is essential and environmental protection is essential because the world wants to see a sustainable planet," Wirth tells CNBC.
CNBC
Bitcoin Family is moving more than $1 million into decentralized exchanges after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CNBC
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates both have the iconic McGold Card—now's your chance to win one
From the McRib's so-called "farewell tour" to the Happy Meal for grown ups, McDonald's has lately relied on limited-edition promotions to entice customers. Its latest promotion may be its biggest yet. The fast food giant has announced a contest during its "SZN of Sharing" promotional event where the grand prize is a lifetime supply of McDonald's.
CNBC
Ford CEO surprised by F-150 Lightning backup power popularity. It's a game changer
Ford CEO Jim Farley told Jim Cramer that the F-150 Lightning's abilities as a source of backup power for homes and job sites have been a real "eye-opener" for the automaker. Farley was responding to an inquiry from the Club after Jefferies earlier this week downgraded generator mainstay. on the...
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 is at a ‘make-or-break’ moment, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the S&P 500 is at a critical moment that could send it higher or cut its upward trajectory short. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 could be due for some near-term turbulence if it can't break out above last week's highs," Cramer said.
2 Ways To Do Disney World: Extravagant and On the Cheap
A vacation to Disney World can be a magical experience, but just like there are many paths to Space Mountain, the price tag for this trip can vary. Learn: In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To...
CNBC
Bitcoin jumps after strong jobs data, and DOJ calls for independent FTX probe: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, attorney Charlie Gerstein offers legal perspective on the FTX collapse and whether customers will ever see their money again.
CNBC
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: Cramer shares exclusive details on this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share advice for Investing Club members whose investments may be down right now in the face of higher interest rates. Jim breaks down the latest earnings report from Salesforce, and says he isn't giving up on the stock despite it being down 10% Thursday. Jim also shares some exclusive details he received from the CEO of one of the Charitable Trust's largest portfolio holdings.
CNBC
Tesla's chief designer for the Cybertruck on working with Elon Musk and how his favorite design is one he can't talk about yet
Von Holzhausen was a lead designer on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y as well as the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi truck and the second-generation Roadster. Prior to Tesla, he worked in design at Mazda, General Motors and Volkswagen. He spoke to CNBC about what it's...
