ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Cyber Monday deal: Snag the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals for over $100 off while you still can

By Lily Hartman, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v95Tx_0jQGDAO100
Snag these sandals during Cyber Monday while you still can. Tory Burch / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or like to buy your summer wardrobe staples ahead of time, you can take advantage of this hot, last-minute deal that Tory Burch is offering on their popular Miller Cloud Sandals for the rest of Cyber Monday.

Shop the Tory Burch Cyber Monday deal

Right now, you can snag these sandals for just $94—$104 off the original $198 price. These sandals were originally offered at a price of $149, but Tory Burch has dropped the price down even more to just $94 for Cyber Monday. This deal won't last forever, so act now before this limited-time offer ends.

Cyber Monday 2022: The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

The best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on lululemon, Hulu, Echo Dot and Fire TV

We can see why these shoes are referred to as Miller Cloud sandals.They feel light on the foot and come with a super soft cork sole for all-day comfort. Plus, they are designed to fit your foot like Cinderella's glass slipper, right out of the box.

According to our style editor , these sandals not only look stylish and elegant, they also require zero break-in time and feel comfortably worn in right off the bat. Even better: these sandals fit true to size and come with a carrying bag to keep them secure while you walk down to the beach or travel by jet.

So, if you want a great deal on these bougie sandals that don't require breaking-in time and offer both the ultimate style and softness, then this is your chance. Plus, who wouldn't want to save over $100 on a pair of shoes this luxurious?

Shop the Tory Burch Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday deal: Snag the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals for over $100 off while you still can

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone

How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

695K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy