Cyber Monday deal: Snag the Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals for over $100 off while you still can

Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or like to buy your summer wardrobe staples ahead of time, you can take advantage of this hot, last-minute deal that Tory Burch is offering on their popular Miller Cloud Sandals for the rest of Cyber Monday.

Right now, you can snag these sandals for just $94—$104 off the original $198 price. These sandals were originally offered at a price of $149, but Tory Burch has dropped the price down even more to just $94 for Cyber Monday. This deal won't last forever, so act now before this limited-time offer ends.

We can see why these shoes are referred to as Miller Cloud sandals.They feel light on the foot and come with a super soft cork sole for all-day comfort. Plus, they are designed to fit your foot like Cinderella's glass slipper, right out of the box.

According to our style editor , these sandals not only look stylish and elegant, they also require zero break-in time and feel comfortably worn in right off the bat. Even better: these sandals fit true to size and come with a carrying bag to keep them secure while you walk down to the beach or travel by jet.

So, if you want a great deal on these bougie sandals that don't require breaking-in time and offer both the ultimate style and softness, then this is your chance. Plus, who wouldn't want to save over $100 on a pair of shoes this luxurious?

