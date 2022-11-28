Read full article on original website
Warm up to winter menus and holiday specials in this Dallas restaurant news
December is (almost) here and in the Dallas restaurant world, that means wonderful winter menus and specials for the holidays: Peppermint shakes, pumpkin pasta, boozy hot chocolate, Christmas tamales, spiced horchata, and so much more. There are also a couple of new restaurants opening in the next week, hustling to start serving in time for holiday festivities. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news, with items culled from press releases, emails, and DM's on social media: Loro Addison is officially opening on December 14, when they'll be "slinging slushies and frying corn fritters all day long," according to an email. From December...
There's no escaping fun at Grandscape in The Colony with new escape room
There's no escaping this hot entertainment trend coming to The Colony: Called The Escape Game, it's the biggest escape room outfit in the U.S., and it's about to become a little bigger with a new location opening in The Colony at Grandscape in January 2023.The Escape Game was founded in 2014 and currently has 29 locations everywhere from vacation destinations like Orlando and Las Vegas to high-end retail locations like Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Madison Ave in New York.The company creates highly-produced sets and multi-room experiences, and participants engage in hour-long missions, where they're given clues to...
These are the 15 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's officially December, so naturally this weekend is dominated by holiday-themed events, including five local theater productions, two concerts, another Nutcracker, and celebrations in Dallas Arts District. There will also be two non-holiday theater productions, a concert by a YouTube sensation, a visit from a famous actress/comedian, and a stand-up comedy event.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, December 1Vocal Majority presents A Blue Suede ChristmasVocal Majority's A Blue Suede Christmas will transport audiences to Las Vegas...
Salty Donut rolls artisan doughnuts into quirky downtown Dallas location
Dallas is getting a new outlet of Miami's favorite artisanal doughnut shop: The Salty Donut is opening a location in Klyde Warren Park, at 2049 N. Pearl St., on the East Lawn of the park. And according to a release, it's coming soon: Friday, December 2, when it will bring its craft doughnuts, coffee beverages, and quirky personality to the downtown Dallas community. Salty was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Andy and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez as a pop-up, selling doughnuts out of a vintage 1950s Aljoa camper in a parking lot, right as the doughnut trend was starting to rise.They’ve earned...
Elegant new coffee shop from Dallas influencer blooms in Garland
There's a cool new coffee shop in Garland, opened by a Dallas influencer and her family. Called Bloom Café, it's in a small center just north of George Bush Turnpike, at 1815 Campbell Rd., where it's doing coffees, breakfast goods, and desserts.Bloom is owned and operated by Saria Almaktabi, famous for her Dallas Food Wanderer Instagram page, and her entire family.A UTD graduate who now works in healthcare management, she and her family have lived in the area for more than 20 years, which is how she knew it was missing a boutique coffee shop."I was hoping that somebody would...
Think pink at new boba tea shop in Arlington with trendy treats
Arlington has no shortage of boba tea shops, but surely none quite this pink: Called P'tit Tea Maison, it's a tea shop that Tik Tok calls the "cutest all-pink boba tea shop" and it opened the first week of November at 2745 N. Collins St. #113. Serving tea and Asian-style mochi doughnuts, the shop is in Riverview Village, a typical shopping center just north of I-30, anchored by Tom Thumb. But once you enter, it's an unexpected pink oasis with pale pink walls and a long pink banquette lined with pink pillows. One wall has fake greenery with a pair of...
Dallas artist lands collection of colorful canvases at Target stores
A Dallas-based artist who creates colorful and vibrant art has a collection being sold at Target.The artist is Roma Osowo, and the 18-piece collection features a variety of abstract masterpieces ranging in designs and sizes, each unique but filled with Osowo's joyful and optimistic perspective. The collection is available in Target stores until Sunday, December 4, and online until Monday, September 4, 2023.The collection came about when a home decor company saw the potential in her talent and made introductions to Target.There are smaller canvases measuring 10" X 13" and 11" X 11", priced at $14.99, some of which have...
Stunning Latin restaurant El Carlos Elegante makes Dallas Design District debut
The latest super-chic restaurant from Dallas-based Duro Hospitality has arrived. Called El Carlos Elegante, it's their Mexican-inspired restaurant in the Dallas Design District, at 1400 N. Rivertfront Blvd., just a tortilla toss from its sibling restaurant The Charles. According to a press release, El Carlos aims to capture the essence of Latin culture, in food, cocktails, and interior design. Diners can expect large cuts of Argentinian-style wood-fired meats and fish, crudo, house-made tortillas, traditional masa-based dishes, seasonal craft cocktails, and a standout Mezcal program, including no-additive natural Mezcals for true enthusiasts, as well as a global list of wines and champagnes. Menu highlights...
Favorite 'Yellowstone' cowboy to greet fans at North Texas whiskey shindig
Yellowstone star sightings are becoming weekly occurrences around Dallas-Fort Worth, and here comes a new chance to mingle with a fan favorite: Forrie J. Smith, who plays old-timer ranch hand Lloyd Pierce, is coming to Oak & Eden Whiskey's flagship nano-distillery in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 3.Smith, a "brand ambassador" for Oak & Eden, will be meeting-and-greeting fans and signing bottles at the second annual Anthro Live extravaganza. The event also will feature a craft cocktail bar, experiential tasting room, food vendors, and live music from acts including Matthew McDaniel, Simone Nicole, Hankins, and Brave Little Howl.Smith has collaborated with...
Dallas-Fort Worth jingles all the way to a top spot on new list of most festive U.S. places
As Dallas-Fort Worth residents start to decorate their homes and view spectacular Christmas lights all around town, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names DFW the No. 2 most festive metro area in the U.S.Is it any wonder, with blockbuster holiday displays and experiences like Lightscape, Enchant, Prairie Lights, and all the happenings in Grapevine, "the Christmas capital of Texas?" Even Hallmark Channel chose DFW as one of eight cities for its "Countdown to Christmas" pop-up.This survey, though, was about homes and neighborhoods. Thumbtack,...
McDonald's tests out innovative new restaurant model at one Dallas-Fort Worth location
McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening is in North Texas. Located at 8540 West Fwy., Fort Worth, the new store is a first-of-its-kind test restaurant that the company says is designed for customers on-the-go. The store has an entirely separate drive-thru lane called the "Order Ahead Lane," dedicated to customers who order ahead on the McDonald’s app.Customers who use the lane receive their orders via a food and beverage conveyor.A release describes it as an option for customers who want to order through the McDonald’s app, skip the traditional Drive Thru line,...
Christmas in Garland means a month of magical festivities and fun
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Garland. The town is decking the halls and celebrating all the holiday delights with a month of festive events, shopping, and merriment — and it all starts with a tree lighting, naturally.Here are six bright ways you can usher in the season in Garland:Roam through a candy cane forest and see the big treeThe first day of December is giving all the holiday spirit with A Garland Christmas at Firewheel, an outdoor tree lighting celebration at Firewheel Town Center that offers everything from roaming carolers and live reindeer to a candy...
Restaurant proud of its wood-fired grill debuts in McKinney's buzzy Hub 121
There's a new restaurant opening at Hub 121, the buzzy development in McKinney at the intersection of Alma Drive and SH121: Called Fork and Fire, it's a restaurant boasting a wood-fired grill from chef Jason Graman, and according to a release, it opened in mid-November at 7540 TX-121 #150.This is actually the second location. The first opened in Plano on The Boardwalk in Granite Park, originally under the name B. Frank & Relish before rebranding to Fork and Fire in 2019.The new location in McKinney is bigger than the popular Plano original, with more space for intimate dining, an expanded...
Infamous tract of land in Frisco to get new $3B mixed-use community
A controversial chunk of undeveloped land in Frisco has a new savior: Called The Mix, it's a $3 billion mixed-use development planned for the site of the ill-fated Wade Park development at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road.Wade Park was a mixed-use development that faltered when the developer declared bankruptcy, leaving unfinished building shells and a massive hole that was supposed to be a parking garage.The Mix will be a 112-acre mixed-experience community with retail, medical, hotel, and residential buildings, with a 9-acre park in the center.According to a release, they'll break ground in December 2022 and it's expected to be...
Emmy-winning actress inspires Dallas luncheon to raise $560,000 for critical cause
What: New Friends New Life LuncheonWhere: Hyatt Regency DallasThe 411: Co-Chairs Katherine Wynne, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, and Melissa Sherrill Martin — along with honorary co-chairs Matrice Ellis-Kirk and former Dallas mayor, Ambassador Ron Kirk — welcomed 800 supporters to the beloved fall luncheon November 4.The official mission of New Friends New Life is to restore and empower trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women, and their children, and drive awareness of the issue and its prevalence. Emcee Shelly Slater, CEO Bianca Davis, and several inspiring presentations and speakers underscored the importance of that aim.Martin highlighted the work of NFNL’s Youth...
Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way
A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum is closing: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which has been in business at 2914 Main St. in one form or another since 1992, will close this weekend, to be replaced with another concept whose identity is still to be (officially) announced. The restaurant is going out with a goodbye party on November 25, at 5 pm, with a DJ and its signature cheap drinks. They've already started clearing out equipment and this will be their final weekend. A staffer speaking for the restaurant said that current owner, who asked not to be named but also owns...
Legendary rockers Metallica set massive tour schedule with a stop in Arlington
The legendary heavy metal rock band Metallica's massive M72 world tour will find them playing two nights in every city they visit, including August 18 and 20, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.The tour, taking place throughout 2023 and 2024, is currently scheduled to go to 22 cities around the world, starting with Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 27. The Arlington concerts, the only stop in Texas, are part of the initial North American leg of the tour, running from August 4 to November 12.In a November 27 announcement, the band promises that each stop will feature a "No Repeat Weekend,"...
Dallas apartment complex in midst of being salvaged is ravaged by fire
A vacant apartment complex on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas in the process of being demolished caught fire on November 30, with more than 60 firefighters responding to put out the flames.The building was Turtle Creek Gardens, located at 2525 Turtle Creek Blvd., a condominium complex that was due to be razed.According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the building caught fire around 11 pm, and it's not yet known what caused the fire.The complex was built in 1961, originally as apartments before transitioning into condominiums. In 2018, the condomium HOA put the property on the market, and in early 2022 sold to...
Sweet bakery in downtown Plano is the place for home-style cakes and pies
A new bakery has debuted in historic downtown Plano, bringing home-style cakes and sweets. Called Tell Me Something Sweet, it's a mom-and-pop venture now open at 930 E. 15th St., a few steps from the Downtown Plano stop on the DART Red Line.The bakery is on the ground level of the Junction 15 Apartments building, in a space previously occupied by Amazeballs, and is offering a tempting array of baked goods including cakes, pies, cobbler, brownies, and bars. They're open six days a week, closed on Mondays.Tell Me is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Candace Ford. Kevin's a third-generation baker...
Fun new international anime music festival heads to Dallas with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will also stop at Houston's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music Festival showcases...
