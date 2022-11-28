Read full article on original website
Houston Restaurant Weeks' sister charity dining event returns with $25 dinners and exciting participants
A new charity dining event from the organizers of Houston Restaurant Weeks will return in 2023. Eat Drink HTX will take place from February 15-28, organizer the Cleverly Stone Foundation announced. Similar in style to Houston Restaurant Weeks, restaurants that participate in Eat Drink HTX serve prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Whereas HRW prices are $25 for lunch and brunch and $39 or $55, Eat Drink is much less expensive — $15 for lunch and brunch and $20 or $25 for dinner. The lower price point allows for more casual and fast casual...
3 tony Tanglewood dwellings open their doors for Houston's oldest holiday home tour
Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...
Check off everyone on your holiday list at Houston's Rice Village
Make this holiday season a little more merry and bright when you shop for everyone on your list at Rice Village. The walkable shopping destination has everything from sparkly jewelry to yummy desserts to indulgent beauty treatments — take a look at some gift inspo below. Sweet treats Give the gift sure to please everyone: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Or if a frozen gift isn’t your thing, pick up a gift card for ice cream and get a scoop (or two or three) for yourself while you're there. Made from simple and choice ingredients, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has 20-plus classic and...
Haute Houston home overflows with elegance and updated features
11102 Wickwood Dr. Houston, TX 77024 Neighborhood: Piney Point VillageStyle: MediterraneanSquare footage: 10,359Beds: 5-6Baths: 6 full, 1 partialPrice: $5,395,000 The lowdown: Designed by Robert Dame, this elegant home combines romantic European style with modern finishes and amenities. Photo courtesy of TK Images11102 Wickwood Dr. is listed for $5,395,000. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesA sweeping marble staircase guarantees a grand entry. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesIt's crowned by a stained glass dome. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesThe kitchen features a large island. ...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 20 must-hit spots for December
Photo courtesy of Dominique SachseHouston's Dominique Sachse will host a sale of her hottest pieces at madmeg. Photo courtesy of PUCCI Café & Pet BoutiqueYour pampered pooch needs this cableknit sweater from PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique. Photo courtesy of Stephen Dwek/Instagram Jewelry lovers will be delighted with the Stephen Dwek's newest gold pieces available at Neiman Marcus. Photo courtesy of DBS Living. Houstonians Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani recently launched their new line of high-end athleisure wear. ...
Briargrove piano bar changes tune to new steak-driven supper club concept
A Houston psychiatrist will revive a beloved piano bar that closed during the middle of the pandemic. Caps Supper Club & Bar will open early next year in the former Caps Piano Bar space in Briargrove (2610 Briar Ridge Dr.). Dr. Venkata Diddi tells CultureMap that he became interested in the restaurant business at the encouragement of his wife, who had worked in the industry before the couple had children and wanted to resume working now that they’re older. He found Caps at the suggestion of a friend who had been a regular at the intimate space, which had a...
Innovative, gluten-free Montrose restaurant returns with new breads and pastries, coffees, and hours
A staple Montrose restaurant has reopened its doors after a yearlong closure. Vibrant has resumed service with a number of changes designed to give people more of what they love about the restaurant.First opened in 2018 by owner Kelly Barnhart, Vibrant serves food that is designed to be both nutritious and eye-catching. All of its dishes are gluten-free, dairy-free, white sugar-free, and non-GMO. The restaurant closed for renovations last year to upgrade its kitchen and create a retail section for grab-and-go items.“The way we had our kitchen designed originally ended up not being efficient enough for the way our operation...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
The holidays are in full swing this weekend, with a cherished annual tradition taking place downtown at City Hall, hosted by the one and only Gloria "I Will Survive" Gaynor. Meanwhile, several stage shows offer holiday fun — don't miss a Whataburger-themed play, a Texas version of a Christmas Carol, plus a gospel holiday experience. And speaking of holidays and gospel, the Blind Boys of Alabama visit town for what promises to be an unforgettable seasonal concert. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, December 1Rothko Chapel presents World AIDS Day ObservanceVisitors at the World AIDS Day Observance...
Gooey-centered cookie bakery opens in Tanglewood/Briargrove area with oversized treats and more
A Cypress-based cookie bakery is ready to open its first retail location in Briargrove. Milk Mustache will open its new location in the former Michael’s Cookie Jar space at 1864 Fountain View Dr. As CultureMap reported in July, founder Tracy Jones started Milk Mustache by giving away cookies to first responders, drive-by birthday parties, and daycare centers. Eventually, the enthusiastic response prompted her to turn the side hustle into a business by opening a bakery in Cypress. Over time, she developed her recipe as a hefty, 6-ounce cookie that’s approximately 4 inches in diameter. Similar in approach to New York’s...
Margaritaville Lake Resort proves there's no place like paradise for the holidays
Good tidings and even greater joy are waiting at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe this season, where the five o’clock vibes are looking plenty festive.Break free from the hustle and bustle and take advantage of the resort’s special promotion, “There’s No Place Like Paradise for the Holidays,” that gets you incredible deals for that suite life with no resort fees — plus access to the onsite golf club and spa along with mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, boat rentals, heated pools, and more.You can also get in on a number of festive events at this lakeside locale. Check out these ideas for...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain opens fourth Houston-area location in Katy with drive-thru, murals, and wicked treats
A cult favorite doughnut chain continues to cast its spell on Houston. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its new Katy shop early Monday, November 28.Located in a former dry cleaner at 1301 N Fry Road, the new Voodoo features hand-painted murals, a see-through production kitchen, and the shop’s signature spinning display cases, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim...
Houston beauty experts share skincare tips, products, and procedures for an ultra-glam holiday glow
Ah, the holidays. The season ahead can make even the most bah-humbug person feel a bit indulgent. Parties, shopping and extra treats or cocktails (like Emma D'Arcy's TikTok famous "negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it") are par for the course for the next few weeks. Although finding perfect outfits and presents is important, prepping for a holiday-ready complexion – that doesn't take too long and will counteract all those celebratory indulgences – is essential. Even the most devout skincare enthusiast may want extra help to look photo and celebration ready, so we sat down with local skincare experts who share...
Landmark Rice Village art gallery hosts first-ever sale event ahead of transformation into multipurpose space
For some 40 years, much-heralded Houston art maven Ron Gremillion has been a fixture of the local scene as a buyer, gallerist, and collector. Indeed, his Gremillion and Co. Fine Art complex has become a Rice University landmark. Seemingly, the Gremillion and Co. Fine Art compound at 2501 Sunset Blvd. would endure in its current iteration for another decade. But like much of Houston these days, an enduring local space is being reimagined. A group of Houston investors have purchased Gremillion’s property, which was designed by acclaimed architect Jim Lass and are refreshing the gallery and annex — both totaling...
10 ways these River Oaks apartment homes will elevate your next chapter
In what may be Houston’s most coveted neighborhood sits NOVEL River Oaks, a new beacon of classic architecture and modern lifestyle that honors the heritage, elegance, and natural beauty of the area.A testament to high-end living, these elegant apartment homes make an impression and continue the pace of this alluring ZIP code that’s steeped in history.Here are 10 notes about NOVEL River Oaks that illustrate how you can elevate your own narrative here.1. It’s a natural fitCanopied under lush live oaks, the setting for your new home is an idyllic haven within the city. The airy, botanical aesthetic is just...
Ken Hoffman takes Houston's temperature after frustrating boil water issues
As we all probably know, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice at 7:27 pm Sunday, November 27 after a water pressure issue at a water purification plant near Galena Park at 10:30 am — that same Sunday. Let’s see: 7:27 pm minus 10:30 am equals … You can crunch the numbers yourself, but leave it till tomorrow to discuss why it took city officials all day to alert Houston’s 2.3 million residents that their tap water might be dangerous to cook with, bathe in, or drink.Until the boil water notice is lifted, which according to Houston mayor...
Houston-born Megan Thee Stallion makes history with new Forbes cover
Houston's Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion is having yet another red-hot year. Fresh off dropping her sophomore studio album Traumazine (one that she calls "vulnerable") and hosting Saturday Night Live, the Bayou City native — née Megan Pete — has made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30 Magazine. In the new issue, Megan (27) discusses the pressure of releasing a highly anticipated follow-up album, her work ethic (“I’ll take a break when I’m dead,” she tells Forbes), and being authentic as a brand: “I cannot fake it,” she says. “If...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
Explore 8 unique holiday villages at Houston's City Lights
Downtown Houston has just undergone a transformation, and the enchantment is so real. The extravaganza that is City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic gets lit via eight themed villages — each with its own unique delights — from November 18, 2022, through January 2, 2023.Open to the public and mostly free, the villages usher in everything from ice for skating to lights for gazing, and festive activities to make your whole family's season bright. Whether you’re enjoying a night out with friends or an evening of fam-friendly fun, here are eight must-have, magical experiences in the City Lights villages.See the treesThe...
Wander into wonder with magical new experience at Sugar Land Town Square
Ready to be wowed? Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept, is officially open to the public and ready to welcome you and your family this holiday season.Like stepping into a video game, Department of Wonder stages a mixed-reality quest where guests are given a special lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles. The 10,000-square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive, fantastical experience.Department of Wonder was created by an acclaimed team of storytellers, technologists, designers, and producers with decades of collective experience. The distinguished team...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' BBQ joint's Katy outpost closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes. Sadly, the local outpost couldn't replicate the magic of the original in Llano.2. Ken Hoffman urges Houston travelers to keep calm and enjoy the trip at the new-look Bush IAH. Our columnist explains why travelers might be in "for a big, pleasant surprise at Houston’s Bush-Intercontinental Airport."3. Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays. We rounded up where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors.4. Disgraced Theranos CEO and former Houstonian Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years for fraud. Additionally, Holmes faces a fine of $400 million.5. Houston's NASA leaders 'giddy' after historic Artemis 1 moon flyby. The spacecraft cruised just 81 miles above the lunar surface.
