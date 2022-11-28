ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fastrip raises $50,000 for Mission at Kern County, Golden Empire Gleaners

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
Fastrip Food Stores raised $50,000 for local non-profit organizations the Mission at Kern County and Golden Empire Gleaners. The company plans to present the donations, $25,000 each, to the charities at Fastrip 6640 on White Lane at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2nd.

Fastrip Food Stores are convenience stores that feature gas stations. There are over 25 Fastrip locations in Kern County, dating back over 40 years.

Fastrip has donated to the Mission at Kern County for the past 25 years. At the donation presentation, Fastrip will also donate 100 jackets and pairs of winter socks to the Mission.

