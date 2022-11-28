Read full article on original website
"Honoring the Badge": Elkhart honors first responders
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A celebration in Elkhart to honor city police and the fire department tonight. Homes for Heroes and other local partners hosted the event called “Honoring the Badge” at the Lerner Theatre. The dinner banquet was a chance for the community to express its...
Winter Holiday Events in Michiana
December 1-14, 1pm-6pm daily. Located at Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11th. Santa will be available for wish list conversations and holiday photo ops weekends in December, at the corner of State & Pleasant Streets in downtown St. Joseph.
Indiana's tallest Christmas tree lit up at Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is now lit, and it’s on the campus of St. Mary’s in South Bend. This year's tree at The Inn at Saint Mary's is a whopping 75 feet tall. That's as big...
Indiana's Tallest Outdoor Decorated Christmas Tree
Did you know Indiana's tallest decorated Christmas tree is in our own backyard? You won't want to miss this year's tree-lighting ceremony in South Bend. John Phair is joining us with details. This ceremony takes place tomorrow, December 1st at 6 p.m. For more information, you can call 574-232-4000.
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
Michiana sees spike in flu activity
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Right now, in St. Joseph County, seasonal flu cases are 4-times higher than this time last year. Numbers from the CDC shows this is an issue all across the U.S. Looking at this week's Influenza Surveillance Report, Indiana as a whole is listed...
State of the art surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Some new devices are coming to Benton Harbor to help fight crime. State of the art cameras are being installed over the next few weeks throughout the city. They're optimistic these new, top of the line surveillance devices can help curb some crime in...
Indiana State Police: Safety tips for holiday shopping
The rush to get all of our holiday shopping done is in full swing. For many it's a stressful time, which can also make you vulnerable. We all know to park in well-lit areas, keep our doors locked, and not leave valuables in the open. Those are common sense shopping safety tips.
Mullen Automotive finalizes ELMS acquisition
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Electric vehicle maker Mullen Automotive is shifting into gear by finalizing its purchase of the former AM General plant. The factory was included in its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions. We previously reported the Mullen plant could employ 6-700 people. The local United Auto...
Benton Harbor Area Schools enters partnership with state to improve academic performance
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Benton Harbor Area Schools are one of 54 Michigan school districts that will be entering a partnership with the state to improve academic performance. According to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE), these partnerships are entered when a school scores in the bottom 5%...
Update: SWAT scene in South Bend concluded
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update:. Nearly a 3 hour long standoff with South Bend SWAT has concluded according to the South Bend Police Department. The initial call was around 7:30pm on Thursday for reports of an assault and possible shots fired in the Lafayette Falls subdivision on South Bend’s far south side.
INDOT asks for public input on U.S. 30 & 31 improvements
(WSBT) — Changes are coming to U.S. 30 & U.S. 31. PropPEL, an Indiana Department of Transportation initiative, is doing a study to find out what you, the drivers, want those changes to be. Tonight kicked off the first of a series of public meetings for this, focusing on...
Rhode Island begins sales of recreational marijuana
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Local dispensaries can now start selling recreational cannabis in Rhode Island. The legislation allowed those sales to begin Thursday. It was signed by Gov. Dan McKee in May. At RISE Warwick, the music of steel drums filled the early morning as customers lined up to...
Michigan police increase patrols to combat speeding
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Over the last two years, the state of Michigan has seen a significant rise in speeding and deadly crashes. Local sheriff’s departments want to change that. We all know the feeling, minding your business while driving, and you look ahead and see an...
Search continues for missing brother of Elkhart mayor
A silver alert has been issued for the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. 70-year-old Garvin Roberson has been missing since Sunday afternoon. The mayor is asking for anyone's help to bring his brother home. Mayor Roberson says he's had mayors from around Michiana call asking how they can help.
One year after Oxford shooting, lawmakers criticize lack of urgency on school safety
LANSING, Mich. — On the one year anniversary of the fatal shooting at Oxford High School — a tragedy that left four students dead, seven people injured, and a community in pain — some are left wondering what's been done in Lansing to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.
Indiana Senator Mike Braun files paperwork to run for governor
Indiana Senator Mike Braun is running for governor. Our CBS/FOX partners in Indianapolis report he filed the paperwork to run as the state's leader this morning with the Secretary of State's office. Braun was elected to the Senate in 2018 with this first term expiring in 2024. That's when current...
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on Dec. 8. It will require anyone...
South Bend road crews clearing debris from river, expect restricted traffic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Restricted traffic will begin Wednesday on the Jefferson Boulevard bridge. Crews will be clearing debris and cable in the river. Drivers should expect minor delays while work is done. This work will extended to the Colfax Avenue Bridge Thursday. Restrictions should be lifted by...
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
