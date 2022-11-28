Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Lawrence arts organizations collaborate to present Holiday Art Market Crawl
Three local arts organizations are collaborating to put on a two-day holiday art market, where shoppers can pop around to multiple events in East Lawrence. The Lawrence Art Guild, LOLA (Ladies of Lawrence Artwork collective), and Art Emergency will host the first East Lawrence Art District Holiday Market Crawl, showcasing paintings, photography, woodwork, jewelry, textiles and more, according to a news release.
Photos: Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returns to downtown Lawrence
Lawrence families and community members bundled up Saturday morning to head downtown for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. Dozens of entries including horse-drawn carriages and horseback riders made the long route from the Douglas County fairgrounds, downtown and back. If our local journalism matters to you, please help us...
Obituary: Katherine Lee Anderson
Mission, KS (Hometown Lawrence) On November 14th of 2022, the world lost a bright light. Katherine passed suddenly from a bilateral pulmonary embolism while under the care of medical personnel and her husband, Ryan Clark. There aren’t enough words in any language to describe her positive impact on the world around her. She was kind, thoughtful, had a terrific sense of humor, and improved the lives of anyone she met. When anything happened in life that seemed too difficult to handle, Katherine was there for you. Whether it was a kind message, a flower arrangement, or sending over some food to comfort you, she wouldn’t think about the possibility of needing to provide that, but how fast she could be there or get it to you in times of distress.
As Lawrence’s Winter Emergency Shelter opens, some people check in, others stay at campsite
Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, about a dozen people stood outside the Winter Emergency Shelter, waiting for it to open. It was chilly, but not so cold you could see your breath. People were bundled in coats, scarves, gloves, and winter hats. Some huddled together outside the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St. Others stood alone.
Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud
When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Kansas City-area woman bitten after cat she picked up turned out to be a bobcat kitten
LIBERTY, Mo. — Here kitty kitty kitty...or not. Police in one part of the Kansas City metro area have a lesson for residents: Don't pick up strange animals. Liberty, Missouri Police said a woman in the northern part of Liberty needed help after spotting an animal last week and picking it up.
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
One dead at Kansas City liquor store overnight
The Kansas City Police Department have a person in custody believed to be involved with an overnight homicide at a liquor store Tuesday.
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter
The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
