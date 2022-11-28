ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence arts organizations collaborate to present Holiday Art Market Crawl

Three local arts organizations are collaborating to put on a two-day holiday art market, where shoppers can pop around to multiple events in East Lawrence. The Lawrence Art Guild, LOLA (Ladies of Lawrence Artwork collective), and Art Emergency will host the first East Lawrence Art District Holiday Market Crawl, showcasing paintings, photography, woodwork, jewelry, textiles and more, according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade returns to downtown Lawrence

Lawrence families and community members bundled up Saturday morning to head downtown for the 29th annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade. Dozens of entries including horse-drawn carriages and horseback riders made the long route from the Douglas County fairgrounds, downtown and back. If our local journalism matters to you, please help us...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Katherine Lee Anderson

Mission, KS (Hometown Lawrence) On November 14th of 2022, the world lost a bright light. Katherine passed suddenly from a bilateral pulmonary embolism while under the care of medical personnel and her husband, Ryan Clark. There aren’t enough words in any language to describe her positive impact on the world around her. She was kind, thoughtful, had a terrific sense of humor, and improved the lives of anyone she met. When anything happened in life that seemed too difficult to handle, Katherine was there for you. Whether it was a kind message, a flower arrangement, or sending over some food to comfort you, she wouldn’t think about the possibility of needing to provide that, but how fast she could be there or get it to you in times of distress.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Holiday Homes Tour to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

The annual Holiday Homes Tour, a fundraiser for Lawrence Habitat for Humanity, is returning this Sunday. The tour features homes that are “beautifully decorated for the holiday season and put on display for your viewing delight,” according to Habitat’s website. In addition, there will be a Holiday...
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed. That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO

