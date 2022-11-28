Read full article on original website
The Flowr Corp. Q3 Revenue Declines 28% YoY, Here Are The Details
The Flowr Corporation FLWPF (TSX.V:FLWR) released its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022. Net revenue was CA$1.8 million, a 28% decrease compared to CA$2.5 million in Q3 2021. Gross loss before fair value adjustments, was CA$1.4 million compared to loss of CA$4.7 million in Q3 2021. Net...
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
Samsara Stock Jumps On Q3 Beat, FY23 Outlook Boost
Samsara Inc IOT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-on-year to $169.8 million, beating the consensus of $155.4 million. Samsara's ARR of $723.7 million represented 47% Y/Y growth. Samsara ended Q3 with 1,113 customers with ARR over $100,000, up 56% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 200 bps to 74%. Non-GAAP...
Splunk Shares Surge As Q3 Earnings Breezes Past Expectations
Splunk Inc SPLK reported third-quarter revenue growth of 40% year-on-year to $930 million, beating the consensus of $847 million. Cloud revenue grew 54% to $374 million Y/Y. Customers with a total ARR greater than $1 million grew 19% to 754 Y/Y. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 540 bps to...
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%
Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
After Cramer Called This Stock A Great Inflation Hedge, Buying This Option Would Have More Than Doubled Your Money
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round" said on Monday that Rio Tinto Plc RIO is a great hedge against long-term inflation. Shares of the company closed over 4% higher on Tuesday on the NYSE as iron ore prices rose above the $100 mark for the first time since September.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
General Electric Board Approves Healthcare Division Spinoff, Likely To Begin Trading On January 4
General Electric Co's GE board approved the previously announced spinoff of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC. Before such a spinoff, GE HealthCare will likely be converted into a corporation and renamed GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The company will likely begin trading on Nasdaq on January 4, 2023, under...
BioNTech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Biotechnology Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but healthcare stocks recorded gains, gaining over 0.2% in the previous session. Biotechnology stocks were among the top performers in the sector, adding around 0.5% on Thursday. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all...
Analyst Ratings for Eversource Energy
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Eversource Energy ES stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Cathie Wood Offloads $8.6M Of Shopify Stock Following Bumper Cyber Monday — Also Trims Stake In This Game Engine Maker
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 198,000 shares of Shopify Inc SHOP at an estimated valuation of $8.6 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The sale was done through the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shopify is the sixth largest holding of the ETF with a weight of...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 700 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Victoria's Secret Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q3, Misses Street View By A Whisker
Victoria’s Secret & Co VSCO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 9% year-on-year to $1.318 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.32 billion. Comparable sales decreased 11% for Stores and Direct. Gross profit fell 19% to $457.4 million, with a margin of 34.7%. Operating margin was 3.2%, and...
Analyst Ratings for Snowflake
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Snowflake SNOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Snowflake has an average price target of $199.69 with a high of $248.00 and a low of $140.00.
Volvo Cars Registers 12% Growth In November Sales
Volvo ADR VLVLY Volvo Cars reported a 12% increase in sales to 59,154 cars in the month of November. The company's line of Recharge models represented 42.2% of the sales in the month. Fully electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of total sales in November. Volvo Cars' U.S. sales climbed 20.4%...
The Benzinga Moneymaker Series: Top 5 Stocks This Week
Investors are are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunity. The rise of social media and the retail trader gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming. Benzinga's Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to bring you five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant your attention.
Where SEI Investments Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SEI Investments SEIC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
