Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Albert Einstein once said, “Once you stop learning, you start dying.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be a life-long learner, I am not sure what will! I prefer to think of it in the positive, learning is key to growing – both professionally and personally. Studies are proving it. Learning new things keeps your brain healthy!

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO