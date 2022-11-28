Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Vintage Radio Plays Live On Stage for the Holidays
Step back to the 1940s and experience the magic of behind the scenes in an old radio station with humor, sweetness, and all around joy. Have we got a Miracle on 34th Street for You!!!! Plus Other Gifts as well. A Christmas episode (Other Gifts) of TV’s Father Knows Best...
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Santa Parade – Sunday, Dec. 4
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!
The Suburban Times
Holiday Wrap-Off
Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.
The Suburban Times
Help the Children of Lakewood Celebrate the Holidays
Submitted by Jesse Black. Springbrook Connections normally provides 400+ low-income Lakewood children holiday gifts every year. This year we are having a difficult time with purchasing those gifts. We are asking for your help!. With the rising cost of rent and gas, parents are having to choose between paying their...
The Suburban Times
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
The Suburban Times
Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors
Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the...
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
The Suburban Times
Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
The Suburban Times
City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through January 30
City of Tacoma announcement. Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years, are open now and due by Monday, January 30, 2023. “The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of...
The Suburban Times
Systems integration testing of the project area has started
Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. During the holidays, the contractor will focus outside the districts....
The Suburban Times
A lot to learn
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Albert Einstein once said, “Once you stop learning, you start dying.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be a life-long learner, I am not sure what will! I prefer to think of it in the positive, learning is key to growing – both professionally and personally. Studies are proving it. Learning new things keeps your brain healthy!
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – December 1, 2022
Laura Jeanine Spaulding. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Jeanene Tracey Valdez Perez.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager December 2 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
New ramp meters activate Dec. 5 from South 56th Street to northbound I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA – A time-tested tool to help manage congestion is coming to South 56th Street at northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation will activate new ramp meters from South 56th Street to northbound I-5. The meters will help manage the flow of vehicles from South 56th Street and the adjacent collector/distributor lane entering northbound I-5.
The Suburban Times
Public input needed for transportation study focusing on connectivity in south Pierce County
PUYALLUP – People who live, work, play and commute through south Pierce County have an opportunity to provide feedback on a study focused on improving connectivity on multiple state highways. The Washington State Department of Transportation has created an online open house focusing on opportunities for improving connectivity, safety...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections continue to spread in our community. You can help limit the spread of all of these by following safe public health practices. If you haven’t already, get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Stay home if you’re...
