ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Vintage Radio Plays Live On Stage for the Holidays

Step back to the 1940s and experience the magic of behind the scenes in an old radio station with humor, sweetness, and all around joy. Have we got a Miracle on 34th Street for You!!!! Plus Other Gifts as well. A Christmas episode (Other Gifts) of TV’s Father Knows Best...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree

Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Santa Parade – Sunday, Dec. 4

Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Holiday Wrap-Off

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
The Suburban Times

Help the Children of Lakewood Celebrate the Holidays

Submitted by Jesse Black. Springbrook Connections normally provides 400+ low-income Lakewood children holiday gifts every year. This year we are having a difficult time with purchasing those gifts. We are asking for your help!. With the rising cost of rent and gas, parents are having to choose between paying their...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Upcoming family fun in Tacoma

Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors

Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.

City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through January 30

City of Tacoma announcement. Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which has been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years, are open now and due by Monday, January 30, 2023. “The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Systems integration testing of the project area has started

Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. During the holidays, the contractor will focus outside the districts....
The Suburban Times

A lot to learn

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Albert Einstein once said, “Once you stop learning, you start dying.” If that doesn’t motivate you to be a life-long learner, I am not sure what will! I prefer to think of it in the positive, learning is key to growing – both professionally and personally. Studies are proving it. Learning new things keeps your brain healthy!
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – December 1, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Laura Jeanine Spaulding. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Jeanene Tracey Valdez Perez. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager December 2 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) December 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

New ramp meters activate Dec. 5 from South 56th Street to northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – A time-tested tool to help manage congestion is coming to South 56th Street at northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Washington State Department of Transportation will activate new ramp meters from South 56th Street to northbound I-5. The meters will help manage the flow of vehicles from South 56th Street and the adjacent collector/distributor lane entering northbound I-5.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy