Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, they noticed...
Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged driver was identified as 33-year-old James Ambers.
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police...
ULM’s Giving Tuesday campaign receives nearly $150K in donations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that faculty, staff, students, and community supporters donated approximately $147,433 for their 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign. According to the university, the goal was set for $100,000 but due to the generosity of the 159 donors, the school received more donations than expected.
