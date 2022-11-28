Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly assaulted deputy during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation. According to deputies, they noticed...
cenlanow.com
Homeowner allegedly finds Monroe man on his property stealing firewood; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Leachman Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the home, they encountered the homeowner who advised them that a unknown male was disocvered on the homeowner’s property allegedly stealing firewood.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged driver was identified as 33-year-old James Ambers.
cenlanow.com
Farmerville Police investigating burglary that took place at Farmerville barbershop
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male suspect in dark clothing allegedly threw a large piece of concrete through the door window of Acree’s Barbershop in Farmerville, La. After the suspect gained access to the business, they allegedly stole money and several small barber equipment.
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man arrested for allegedly driving stolen truck purchased at Anytime Fitness for $175, reports say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On December 1, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a West Monroe police officer observed a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which was listed as stolen on the license plate reader. The officer confirmed that the vehicle was stolen through a dispatch. According to reports, the officer...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police...
cenlanow.com
NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully bring viewers to the 2022 El Dorado Christmas Parade
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, NBC 10’s Cindy Langston and Scarlett Gully were live at the El Dorado Christmas Parade in El Dorado, Ark. The event featured Scott Innes who is the voice of Scooby-Doo. The parade route is provided in the slideshow below.
cenlanow.com
City of West Monroe kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The City of West Monroe hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on the first day of December. The lighting of the Christmas Tree Ceremony was one of the most anticipated events of the evening, especially for the little ones. “My favorite part was...
cenlanow.com
ULM’s Giving Tuesday campaign receives nearly $150K in donations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced that faculty, staff, students, and community supporters donated approximately $147,433 for their 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign. According to the university, the goal was set for $100,000 but due to the generosity of the 159 donors, the school received more donations than expected.
Comments / 0